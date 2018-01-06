If you have been searching for Miss Golden Globe 2018 you may come up short with results because she technically doesn’t exist. After starting the tradition of naming a Mr or Miss Golden Globe each year since 1962, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to retire the title for something more modern.

Starting this year, the annual award ceremony will now have a Golden Globe Ambassador. The title was changed in order to better reflect the responsibilities the individual holds regarding the ceremony, and to convey inclusiveness, which is valued by the HFPA.

“Now, it’s gender-neutral, and the ambassador could be a woman, a man, a transgender,” Anke Hofmann, vice president of the HFPA explained.

The title change came after the organization spent some time mulling over the idea of a new name and adding on more philanthropic duties for the role.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the past, the HFPA would choose a Miss or Mr. Golden Globe to assist with the ceremony. The individual would be an offspring of someone well respected in the entertainment industry, such as director, actor, actress or producer.

Over the years, the tradition allowed the second and third generation stars to take on the title. Some of the Miss Golden Globes throughout the years include Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern, Melanie Griffith, Linda Evans and Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone.

Simone Garcia Johnson, 16, daughter of Dwayne Johnson and producer Dany Garcia will be the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador. The title change was first announced in November by the HFPA President Meher Tatna.

“As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” he said in a statement.

“The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador, and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything that HFPA stands for,” Tatna added.

Garcia Johnson expressed her excitement about making history by being the first person to take on the title.

“As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about,” she said at the time.

Seth Meyers will host the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images