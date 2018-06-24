The Golden State Warriors' roster has often looked so stacked that complementary players can get lost in the shuffle amid the star power of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But head coach Steve Kerr has frequently and heavily relied on role players, as reserves such as Shaun Livingston, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook have helped the Warriors comfortably overcome some difficult situations during the regular season, paving the way for dominant runs through the playoffs.

General manager Bob Myers has been lauded for not only finding players that fit into the system but also ones that could transition into occasional starters when necessary. Only reserve swingman Nick Young appeared in 80 games in the 2017-18 season and 14 different players started at least four games.

Myers' success at addressing depth helped the Warriors look rested and focused when the finals rolled around, as Golden State cruised to a sweep over the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Many around the league are aware of Myers' skills at finding key reserves and potential starters, which means they probably took particular interest in the Warriors' most recent addition.

The Warriors on Thursday selected Jacob Evans with the No. 28 pick in the draft in a move that could ease pressure off 34-year-old Andre Iguodala, who is under contract through the 2019-20 season.

Evans, a 6-foot-6 guard, is expected to provide outside shooting and perimeter defense, an important commodity in a conference that boasts players like James Harden, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell, among many others.

Myers said he was "thrilled" to draft Evans and that he "fits a lot of things we do."

"He's kind of a modern NBA wing: versatile, tough and a high-character kid," Myers told reporters.

Evans, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, left the University of Cincinnati after his junior season. The 21-year-old averaged 13 points and 3.1 assists in his final season with the Bearcats and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Scouts claim that Evans has to overcome inconsistent shooting and poor shot selection. However, on a roster loaded with sharpshooters, Evans will likely defer to veterans on offense.

Kerr is expected to use Evans more in a defensive role than for offensive reasons. Evans is very athletic and many scouts raved about instincts at defensive-minded Cincinnati.

The last time the Warriors drafted a guard was in 2011, when they selected Thompson with the No. 11 pick.

Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images