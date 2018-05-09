The NBA has been anticipating a 2018 Western Conference Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets for months. Now that the series has finally been made official, everyone will be forced to wait just a little bit longer.

Game 1 is scheduled for Monday night in Houston. That means the two teams will both have six days off after closing out their respective second-round series. The Rockets eliminated the Utah Jazz from the playoffs Tuesday night, and the Warriors did the same to the New Orleans Pelicans less than three hours later.

Golden State might welcome the rest, considering their most important player has only competed in four postseason games because of an injury. Stephen Curry returned to the court in Game 2 of the second round after missing nearly six weeks with a sprained MCL. The point guard averaged 19.6 points in 25 minutes per game against the Pelicans.

Houston’s point guard might not want to take any time off, considering the way he ended the second round. Chris Paul had a historic performance in Tuesday night’s clincher against Utah, scoring 41 points on 13-22 from the field and 8-10 from three-point range. Paul had 10 assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers to reach the conference finals for the first time in his 13-year career.

It’s been quite some time since the West’s two best teams went head to head. The Rockets won at home against the Warriors 116-108 on Jan. 20 in their last meeting. With that victory and a win over Golden State in the season opener, Houston won the season series 2-1. The Warriors got their win over the Rockets in Houston on Jan. 4, though neither James Harden nor Kevin Durant played.

Harden and the Rockets lost to the Warriors in five games in the 2015 conference finals. Golden State signed Durant a year later, and Houston traded for Chris Paul less than a year ago.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the complete series schedule between the Warriors and Rockets, including game dates, TV channels and start times.

2018 Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 14 at Houston (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 16 at Houston (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 20 at Golden State (8 p.m. EDT, TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 22 at Golden State (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)

Game 5: Thursday, May 24 at Houston (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)*

Game 6: Saturday, May 26 at Golden State (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)*

Game 7: Monday, May 28 at Houston (9 p.m. EDT, TNT)*