“The Good Doctor” has wrapped up its first season on Monday, March 26 with two shocking storylines.

First, Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) found out that Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) has cancer. Second, it seems that Shaun’s work at San Jose St. Bonaventure will be at risk come Season 2.

Following the episode, David Shore, the series’ showrunner, weighed in on Glassman’s diagnosis. He told TV Line that he has always wanted to write such storyline for the character. Initially, Shore and his team discussed whether or not Glassman’s cancer would be fatal. But they ultimately decided that viewers need to see the effect of his cancer in Season 2.

“I want to take my time and let it manifest itself, to study the permutations of that and the reality of it, and just go deeper with it,” he said.

And since Glassman is sick, he will transition from becoming the head of the hospital to a patient at the same facility.

Meanwhile, Shaun’s fate may also be a bit worrisome for fans of the character. After making a huge surgical error, he and Glassman walked into Marcus Andrew’s (Hill Harper) office to explain himself.

Shore admitted that not all of the details were set before writing the finale, but he wanted everyone to know that Shaun is a person who has strengths and weaknesses.

“He makes heroic moves, but is also capable of mistakes, both minor and major, as we all are. Dr. Glassman make a promise in the pilot that if Shaun doesn’t live up to all that he is promising he is capable of, that Drs. Glassman and Murphy will be gone. You know, if you show a gun in Act 1, it has to be fired in Act 4. That promise, to me, was equivalent of a gun, and I wanted to see Shaun make a mistake,” he said.

But Shore also confirmed that when Season 2 returns, Shaun will still be working at the hospital. He won’t be fired, but there will be a new hierarchy and a new sheriff that he would need to adjust to.

