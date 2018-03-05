Though fans just got “The Good Doctor” back last week after a long Olympics-caused hiatus, the show is already back on break. Luckily, it’s a very short one. ABC will not air a new showing of the series Monday, but fans will only have to wait one week for it to return on March 12.

The next episode, titled “Pain” and written by William L. Rotko and David Renaud, will follow the team as they treat “a patient who has to decide between a dangerous surgery that could change his life or remain the same,” bringing him to ask Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) what he would do if he were in the same situation.

“If we remove the mass, you might be able to walk,” Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) tells the patient in the promo video.

Despite the patient having the opportunity to possibly walk again, his loved one begs him to not take the risk, putting him an even more difficult position as he tries to decide what to do. As the trailer continues, it seems like he’s chosen to have the doctors try to remove the mass with a surgery scene closing out the promo.

Viewers get the impression that something goes wrong when Dr. Murphy asks everyone to “stop the surgery.” Unfortunately, Dr. Melendez continues on, saying that he’s “almost there,” which could either mean he’s almost at the mass or almost complete with the surgery overall. Either way, “almost” might not be good enough because the short clip ends with Dr. Murphy stating, “He’s dying.”

Photo: ABC/Jeff Weddell

While this new episode still has high stakes for the patient, like during every episode, the doctors won’t be in as risky of a situation as they were in last week’s broadcast. In episode 15, titled “Heartfelt,” a prison inmate arrived at the hospital to donate an organ, but when he got free of his restraints and got ahold of a gun, doctors and guards were put in danger. No one ended up getting hurt, except for the prisoner himself.

Catch the new episode of “The Good Doctor,” directed by Allison Liddi Brown, when it returns on March 12 on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.