NBC’s “Good Girls” just can’t leave their life of crime. When Rio decides it’s time to close up shop, the ladies realize that they need to continue their criminal activities.

“Rio’s (Manny Montana) feeling the heat from the FBI investigation, so he abruptly shuts down operations, cutting off Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie's (Mae Whitman) money supply,” the episode 8 synopsis teases.

It looks like Rio is taking everything they have too. In the promo video for the April 16 episode of “Good Girls,” title “Shutdown,” Beth realizes that all her hidden money is gone. Rio has taken his cash back, and that means the women have to go back to normal work.

For Ruby, that means getting a job at a doughnut shop while Annie must return to her job at the grocery store despite her embarrassing arrest. However, their run-in with another broke mother will fuel their next heist.

“Their attempt to go back to being ordinary housewives is short-lived when Mary Pat (guest star Allison Tolman) puts the financial squeeze on them — forcing the three women to commit another heist,” the logline says.

Viewers will recall that Mary Pat is a widow and mother of several children. When the ladies tried to fire her from their fake Secret Shoppers business, Mary Pat realized something shady was going on. She demanded $10,000 a month to keep her mouth shut. With no more money from the gang, the women will have to come up with a new way to pay off Mary Pat.

Elsewhere, photos reveal that Stan (Reno Wilson) is still thriving at the police station. That’s a problem since local law enforcement is closing in on Rio.

Photo: Steve Dietl/NBC

In not-as-scary news, Annie will also have to face some consequences. She slept with her ex Gregg (Zach Gilford) last week, and things will get awkward when she ends up and he and his wife’s house. Will Gregg fess up or will he and Annie keep their encounter quiet?

Photo: Steve Dietl/NBC

“Good Girls” Season 1, episode 8 premieres Monday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Steve Dietl/NBC