NBC has set the release date for Season 3 of “The Good Place.”

The network announced Tuesday that the new season of the afterlife comedy will kick off with a one-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT. The Michael Schur-created series will then move to its regular time slot at 8:30 p.m. on the following Thursday, Oct. 4.

Plot details about Season 3 are being kept under wraps, but Schur confirmed to Rolling Stone earlier this month that Eleanor (Kristin Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) were really brought back to Earth at the end of the Season 2 finale, and were not put in another simulation.

“Normally I don’t like to just flatly state what’s going on, but here I don’t see the benefit of people experiencing ambiguity: The four of them are straight-up back on Earth, in a new timeline where they didn’t die,” Schur told the news outlet.

Since the show’s humor in the past two seasons mostly came from the surreal and magical qualities of the Good and Bad Place, and from the things that Michael (Ted Danson) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden) can make happen instantaneously, Schur admitted that they were initially worried that Season 3 might not be as funny as the previous ones.

“Yes, frankly, we were worried about that,” Schur said. “One of the things we set as a goal for ourselves in the first two seasons was to have at least one weird magical thing in every episode that could only happen in the afterlife. [But] I think we’ve found some good ways to sustain that idea even when they’re on Earth.”

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times last month, Bell said that the “next season is about how you can play chess with people who don’t know you’re playing with them and doing so in a way that doesn’t affect the greater universe.”

“Because our characters don’t know there’s a greater mission, we’re meandering on Earth,” Bell explained. “So now we are all left on Earth separately. And what we learned from the first two seasons is that our strengths come when we’re together. But can Michael and Janet [who are both monitoring the humans’ every move] tamper with us without affecting the universe?”

Without giving any spoilers away, Jamil also shared that the Season 3 scripts they have read so far are “even funnier” and “slightly filthier.”

