What Abigail wants, Abigail usually finds a way to get in “Good Witch.” In International Business Times’ exclusive clip (watch above) from Sunday’s Season 4 finale of the Hallmark Channel series, the Middleton business owner adds a new title to her résumé.

Wanting to clear up issues with the sign at her shop, Abigail (Sarah Power) visits Mayor Martha Tinsdale (Catherine Disher) to get it all settled. While the mayor herself doesn’t usually handle those types of problems, there’s supposed to be someone on the city council who does.

Well, there was, at least, but the woman who took on that role just retired. After Martha reveals this news to Abigail, she gets a little confused and defensive.

“So, who am I supposed to speak to?” Abigail asks.

Unfortunately, Martha’s answer is, “Whoever fills her seat,” which won’t happen until the next election…at the end of the year.

“End of the year? My shop could be taken over by a forest by then,” Abigail responds.

Martha’s not having it with Abigail’s complaints, though, because this is the “least of [her] problems.” She’s busy dealing with issues with Middleton’s rival town, Blairsville. Since Abigail’s not one to be silenced, she continues to ask about getting that council seat filled earlier than the election.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

Luckily, the mayor is quick with the solutions and explains that she can appoint a temporary council representative. And who’s that Middleton resident going to be? Abigail, of course.

“I want to officially introduce our newest council member, who has been appointed to take on the duties of Melissa Glen. So, please welcome, councilwoman Abigail Pershing,” Martha says during a council meeting at the end of the clip.

The official episode synopsis reveals that Abigail’s new council gig, which she hopes to use to solve a landscaping problem at her business, gets a little complicated “when Martha is unexpectedly removed from office.”

Also in the season finale of “Good Witch,” titled “Tossing the Bouquet,” Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) are getting ready for their wedding, which is just a few days away. Still, Cassie finds time to use a little magic to help out her friends. Meanwhile, “Sam begins moving his stuff into Grey House and adjusting to the difference between his quiet home and the bustling B&B,” the synopsis reveals.

As for Grace (Bailee Madison) and Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond), they’re busy working on their wedding toasts and competing to see who can come up with the best one. On the actual day of the wedding, “Cassie hatches the type of magical plan that only she could create.”

See all the wedding magic unfold when the “Good Witch” Season 4 finale airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.