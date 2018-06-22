International Business Times has an exclusive clip (watch above) from Hallmark Channel’s new episode of “Good Witch” and all of your favorite characters are in it.

There’s so much magic happening in just this one short clip from Season 4’s penultimate episode, titled “How to Make a Middleton Quilt,” it’s hard to know which bit to talk about first, but we might as well start at the beginning.

Grace (Bailee Madison) arrives at the café and joins her mom, Cassie (Catherine Bell), and Tara (Rebecca Dalton) for lunch when Mayor Martha Tinsdale (Catherine Disher) walks in and asks Cassie for help. The mayor had bought pink salt from her and is looking for more of it because it’s supposed to be good for her husband’s health.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood If Cassie were just any shopkeeper, she would be saying, “Of course, stop by my store and I can give you some more,” but she’s not your average owner. Instead, she just says, “I do,” and digs out a good-sized jar of it from her purse. Instead of just going with the magic as Goodies have over the last 10 years, Tara asks Cassie, “Why are you carrying pink salt around in your purse?”

“Because, if I carried it in my hands, it would fall through my fingers,” Cassie jokingly responds, effectively ending all inquiries about the situation.

Then, Stephanie (Kylee Evans) walks in with gift bags for everyone from a new spa that just opened up. She hands them out to each of the women and explains that there’s a gift certificate in them for a free day of pampering. Cassie stands a little back from the group, pondering the situation. “That’s quite the coincidence,” she says. “Grace told me that you all wished for a day at the spa and you got what you wanted. Maybe that quilt you’re all working on is already doing its job.”

The quilt that Cassie’s referring to is the wish quilt that the women in town are making for her wedding to Sam (James Denton). “According to Middleton legend, [it] grants wishes for anyone who contributes a square,” the episode synopsis explains. As you can see from the clip, it appears that wishes are actually starting to come true and, per the synopsis, Sam believes Cassie’s the magical force behind that.

Also in the “Good Witch” episode, “Grace hosts a bachelorette party for Cassie, and Martha promises to find Cassie’s wedding day ‘somethings,’” the synopsis continues. “Proving wishes really do come true, Cassie gets an unexpected surprise at her bachelorette party. Meanwhile, Abigail (Sarah Power) looks for a house that she can officially call a home, and tries to meet more people who share her love of Middleton.”

“Good Witch” airs on Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT.