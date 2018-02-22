Google I/O 2018 is set to run from May 8 to 10, and those who want to attend the developer conference can register as early as this week. The Mountain View giant has apparently opened the registration for the big event to the general public, so here’s how you can register to possibly get tickets for the annual gathering.

Google is now accepting applications for Google I/O 2018. Be sure you have a Google account or Gmail address, since you will need any of the two to register online. There’s no need to rush your application because Google says the time you send in your application has no bearing on the outcome. This is because Google uses a raffle system to select the lucky people who will be given the opportunity to go to the event, as per Android Authority.

Deadline of submission of applications is on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PST. Once registration closes, Google will be choosing applicants at random. Those who are chosen will then receive their ticket via email on Feb. 28. The tickets to the event are not for free though. General admission tickets cost $1,150 each, while tickets for teachers and students are valued at $375.

Take note that you need to provide payment details the moment you apply to see the conference. Google is making a payment pre-authorization on your payment mode. You don’t need to worry about being charged for nothing if your application is not selected during the ticket drawing. Google promises that it will only charge those who are selected to go to Google I/O 2018. If you are not selected, the pre-authorization will automatically be released within 7 days.

You can start the application process by heading to this page. You first need to sign in using your Google account or Gmail address to register. After which you will be asked to choose the type of application you are making; it’s only either Academic or General Admission. Provided below are the descriptions for each Application Type.

Academic



Google I/O tickets are for the full three-day festival and must be used by the original registrant. To qualify for a discounted academic ticket, you need to be an active full-time student, professor, faculty or staff at a high school or higher education institution. This also includes those who graduate in 2018 prior to the event. When you check in at the festival, you’ll need to provide a current school ID, transcript, credential, or other form of documentation which demonstrates that you’re qualified to receive this special rate.

General Admission



Once you are done choosing your Application Type, you will be asked to provide pertinent details about yourself, your work and your knowledge on the different platforms, development languages and many more. The next step is providing your credit card details for your payment pre-authorization. The final step is the confirmation of your application. All these steps need to be done within 30 minutes.

Good luck on your registration!

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam