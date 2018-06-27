Previous leaks claimed that the Google Pixel 3 won’t have a notch, while the larger Pixel 3 XL will have one. Now, new renders for Google’s upcoming flagship Android phones have surfaced online, and they seemingly confirm the devices’ final designs.

The new renders for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and MySmartPrice. The renders are said to be based on factory CADs, which means that these are likely to be the final designs of the upcoming Android phones.

The front of the Pixel 3 appears to have a similar look to the Pixel 2 XL, but with a smaller display. It still has thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the display. The bezels appear to house dual front-facing speakers, while the top bezel appears to have dual front-facing cameras and a sensor of some kind. The display on the Pixel 3 has rounded corners and a source claims that it will measure around 5.4-inches. The display might also have an 18:9 aspect ratio.

As for the Pixel 3 XL, the renders show that the device will indeed have a notch on top of its display. The handset also appears to have a bottom bezel that seems to be the same size as the one that’s found on the regular Pixel 3. The Pixel 3 XL is also expected to have dual front-facing stereo speakers, with one of the speakers being housed on the notch. Speaking of the notch, it appears to be housing dual front-facing cameras and a sensor.

Like the Pixel 3, the “XL” model comes with a display with rounded corners. It’s believed that the display on the Pixel 3 XL will be 6.2-inches in size. It’s also being speculated that the device might have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio because of the notch on its display.

The back panels of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL appear to be identical. The back of the devices have a rear-mounted circular fingerprint scanner and a single-lens camera. There were rumors circulating claiming that one of the handset could have a dual-camera setup on its back. If these renders are truly based on factory CADs, then it’s safe to dismiss those rumors for good.

The renders also show that Google may have moved the SIM card slot to the bottom of both devices alongside the USB Type-C port, as pointed out by 9To5Google. As for the physical buttons on the sides, it looks like they will still be the same ones found on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Unfortunately, it looks like the 3.5mm headphone jack is still nowhere to be seen.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be announced in September or October. Last year, Google announced the Pixel 2 and 2 XL on Oct. 4.

Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam