Google didn’t show a lot of Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) during its I/O conference this week, but it doesn’t mean the company isn’t working on something. A new rumor suggests that Google might launch a Pixel Watch smartwatch this fall alongside the Pixel 3 and the second-generation Pixel Buds.

This rumor came from notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. Blass says he got his information from a reliable source and he has “high confidence” that Google will launch a Pixel-branded smartwatch this fall. The leaker didn’t provide any more information on Google’s Pixel smartwatch, but a separate report claims that Google is not only working on just one smartwatch.

German tech blog Winfuture.de claims that Google is actually working on three smartwatches, codenamed “Ling,” “Triton” and “Sardine.” The site is uncertain how these three models would differ from each other, but the devices are said to have already reached “the second level of design verification.” It’s possible that the three will arrive in different sizes or maybe one of them will feature LTE connectivity.

Qualcomm is also believed to be one of Google’s partners for the new devices. The Pixel smartwatches are said to be powered by Qualcomm’s new processor for wearables. It’s being speculated that the processor will be called the Snapdragon 3100, the successor to the Snapdragon 2100.

Qualcomm did confirm earlier this week that it will release new chips for Wear OS smartwatches this fall. Qualcomm’s senior director of wearables Pankaj Kedia said that the company’s next platform will have purpose-built chips; all will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while others might focus more on fitness, GPS and or LTE connectivity. It’s possible that Google’s Pixel Watch will have three models that have three different purposes, but that’s just speculation at this point.

In terms of design, there’s currently no information on whether the Google Pixel Watch will arrive with a circular display or a square display. One thing for sure however is that Google’s smartwatch will run the stock version of Wear OS. This means it will receive frequent software updates and support for a few years, as pointed out by Digital Trends.

No exact release date was given for the Pixel Watch, but it should be announced alongside the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and the second-generation Pixel Buds. If Google plans on sticking to its typical schedule, the Pixel Watch could be revealed sometime in October.

