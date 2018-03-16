Will Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) ever get back together? Their relationship seemed broken beyond repair back in “Gotham” Season 3 when Jim shot her new husband, Mario Calvi (James Carpinello), in order to save her life.

Things went from bad to worse when Lee consumed the Alice Tetch virus and began causing trouble in Gotham City. But after the virus is gone and she regained her senses, she told Jim that she’s leaving the city for good.

But she didn’t push through with that plan in “Gotham” Season 4. Instead, she stayed in the Narrows and opened up a free clinic to help the less fortunate. Now that Jim has realized that she’s “The Doc” everyone is referring to, their paths have crossed once again.

When TV Line asked Baccarin if Jim and Lee have a chance of getting back together, she said that their dynamic is now “really interesting” because of Jim’s position as captain of the GCPD.

“Lee ends up doing something that puts Jim in a very precarious situation. She breaks the law in a way that makes it impossible for him to let her go,” she said.

However, Baccarin said it’s “never” too late for them to rekindle their romance. “I don’t think they’ve reached that point yet, but it would take a lot, a big change, for her to be able to go there,” she said, “while Jim would have understand where she really is now, which is a very different place than she was before.”

Another couple who needs to deal with their emotions this Season 4 is Selina Kyle (Carmen Bicondova) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz). Since Bruce has become an entitled billionaire brat, he began partying nonstop and even fired his long-time friend and guardian, Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee).

Seeing Bruce act up is painful for Selina to see. “Selina cannot stand him. She is so confused. She knows it’s not really him. Selina knows Bruce is putting on this front, but she doesn’t understand why. She is disheartened when she sees him. Selina is looking at him like he’s crazy, because he is,” Bicondova told Comic Book Resources.

But despite this distaste of Bruce this season, Bicondova said that “he will always have a significant pull” on Selina, and they will always have a connection.

“Even if he is stubborn, Selina always has a way of getting through to him. I think that’s what makes their relationship so special,” she reflected. “She is the only one who can get through to him. Selina and Alfred can say the exact same thing, and Bruce will listen to her before he listens to Alfred. That will never change.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays on Fox.

Photo: FOX