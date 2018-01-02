The Fox show “Gotham” has a penchant of introducing villains, building up their arc for a couple of episodes, then locking them up in Arkham Asylum or killing them off.

They already did so with Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) and Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris), among many other characters. This Season 4, the villain who will be re-introduced as new is Jonathan Crane, better known as the Scarecrow.

According to Comic Book, the character will make a comeback during the 17th episode of the season. He was previously played by Charlie Tahan, but when the character makes his way back, he will most likely be played by a different actor.

Another villain who will be played by a different actress is Ivy Pepper. Ivy was originally played by Clare Foley during the first few seasons of “Gotham,” but they replaced her in Season 3 with Maggie Geha since the show needed a grown-up version of the character.

This Season 4, another change is expected from Ivy as Geha was replaced by Peyton List. Fans cannot understand why the actress had to be replaced again, since Geha and List are close in age.

In order to shed light in the matter, executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt provided an explanation. “The change was all based on the idea that she’s continuing to evolve to become more of the Ivy from the comic books and what we really enjoyed,” he said. “What’s been really cool about her character, and Maggie was so great, was you had Clare [Foley] for the first iteration be the child who is trying to find her way in the world. Then when she evolves into the second iteration of Ivy played by Maggie. She is amazing and embodied sort of a fun kind of comic and zany quality to her who then starts to see that she wasn't being respected so she wanted to do something about that.”

But after consuming poison, Ivy is no longer funny and zany. Wynbrandt said she’s a force to be reckoned with, so they needed a new face for the character.

"Gotham" Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.