It looks like the second half of “Gotham” Season 4 is really going to utilize “Batman: The Long Halloween” story arc from the 1996 comic by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jerome Valeska in the Fox show, posted a photo taken from the comic book on his Twitter page. In it, the Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Solomon Grundy, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy and Mad Hatter are all sitting around in an office. The Joker then says, “Trick or Treat?”

According to Comic Book, this is the perfect time to use that story arc because all of the villains have already been introduced in the show. At the same time, Jerome’s team-up with the Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) is going to make them a force to be reckoned with in Gotham City.

David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne, told Cinema Blend that Jerome’s return only spells out trouble for Gotham City - more particularly for his character and Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie).

“The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in ‘Gotham’ yet. And, the worse the episode is for ‘Gotham,’ the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco,” he said.

This new team of villains is definitely stir up trouble in Gotham City, so Jim has his work cut out for him. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to fix up this mess in time, but one thing’s for certain - executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt said they are going to end the season with a bang, and fans are going to be desperate to find out more.

“While we're leaving a lot on the table, there’s going to be plenty left for us to put on the table after this season,” Wynbrandt said. “I mean, we’re driving to a really amazing place where, talk about a cliffhanger! It’s going to be insane.”

"Gotham" Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.