Things are about to get even more chaotic in Gotham City, since Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is going against Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) and Oswald Cobbblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) has just befriended Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) in Arkham Asylum.

In the promo for “Gotham” Season 4, Episode 12 entitled “Pieces of a Broken Mirror,” Gordon confronts Sofia just to show that he isn’t afraid of her. “If I go down, so will you,” he tells her.

But Sofia seems unfazed by the threat. “You still think you know what I will and won’t do,” she replies.

Even Dr. Leslie “Lee” Thompkins gets involved in the crosshairs, since she is seen being held back by two goons. “I’ll be coming for you, b**ch,” she appears to be telling Sofia.

Several scenes also feature Jerome and Oswald beating each other up before sharing a laugh. “We’re going to have so much fun together,” Jerome tells Oswald.

The promo also offered the first look of the new Ivy Pepper (Peyton List), who teases Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) as “billionaire boy” before kissing him.

Executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt earlier explained to Comic Book why they decided to recast Ivy from Maggie Geha to List.

“The change was all based on the idea that she’s continuing to evolve to become more of the Ivy from the comic books and what we really enjoyed,” he said. “What’s been really cool about her character, and Maggie was so great, was you had Clare [Foley] for the first iteration be the child who is trying to find her way in the world. Then when she evolves into the second iteration of Ivy played by Maggie. She is amazing and embodied sort of a fun kind of comic and zany quality to her who then starts to see that she wasn't being respected so she wanted to do something about that.”

In a different interview with SYFY WIRE, Wynbrandt explained that transformation is a thematic element in their show, and what they’re doing to Ivy coincides with it. “One of the things we love about our show and our great cast is that we can constantly evolve their characters in interesting and dynamic ways,” he said.

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Photo: FOX