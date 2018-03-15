The Fox show “Gotham” certainly loves teasing its fans. After giving audiences a taste of Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) this Season 4, they pulled out the character once again and won’t be bringing him back until two weeks later.

This is what Monaghan revealed when he posted a photo of his character on Instagram.

The show has big things in store for Jerome, who might be transitioning into the iconic villain, the Joker, soon. “It’s a very strange thing,” Monaghan earlier told Comic Book about his character’s evolution. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that's like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted.”

Personally, Monaghan cannot wait for the storylines to be cut together and he is eager for fans to witness this change. “It’s a really unique experience and I think the story, it’s really clever. I think it helps spin the narrative of both Jerome and the Joker, in a new and exciting kind of way. It adds its own twist to the mythos. I think it’s really fun and really unique. So yeah. I can’t tell you enough, it’s a really cool challenge,” he continued.

Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor), better known as the Penguin, will be pivotal to Jerome’s change this season. The two will meet in Arkham Asylum, and Jerome will torture Cobblepot to the brink of craziness so that the two of them could be on the same wavelength and break out from their prison.

“He wants to see if he can rebuild Oswald in his own image of insanity. He also wants Oswald to embrace his insanity or chaos, because he is forming a team of villains,” Monaghan told Comic Book Resources. “Jerome wants to cause an uprising of chaos and destruction within Gotham City itself, with a whole legion of villains behind him. Oswald is his first domination, but certainly not his last, in this plan that he has.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Photo: FOX