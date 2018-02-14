Everybody knows Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) will be teaming up with Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) when “Gotham” Season 4 returns this year on Fox, but for what reason?

Executive producer John Stephens talked to TV Insider to shed some light regarding their partnership. “Jerome has taken over Arkham and now runs it as his own personal, twisted kingdom,” he said. “Jerome has plans for Gotham as well — plans that Penguin is integral to. And from Jerome’s point of view, Penguin will join him or die.”

Given Stephens’ statements, it’s safe to assume that Cobblepot’s “friendship” with Jerome isn’t really a true friendship, and they are bound to turn on one another once they get what they need. For Jerome, who knows what his intentions are? As for Cobblepot, his plan is clearly to break out of Arkham Asylum and get revenge on Sophia Falcone (Crystal Reed).

Cobblepot isn’t the only one who is going after Sophia, since her ex-lover Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is also coming up with ways to take her down.

In the promo for “Gotham” Season 4, Episode 12 entitled “Pieces of a Broken Mirror,” Gordon confronts Sofia just to show that he isn’t afraid of her. “If I go down, so will you,” he tells her.

But Sofia seems unfazed by the threat. “You still think you know what I will and won’t do,” she replies.

Seeking revenge might take the backseat for now because Gordon will definitely have his hands full when all the villains of the show team up to wreak havoc.

David Mazouz, who plays the young Bruce Wayne, told Comic Book that the show is going to introduce the “Justice League of Gotham villains” in the next 11 episodes.

“All the good guys are gonna have a part in taking them down, because there are just so many of them. Of course it’s spearheaded by the man that posted it himself, Jerome,” he said. “Everybody is involved, somehow, in this massive fight against this band of villains. It’s so cool. I loved every single time I got a script these past couple of months. It’s so cool, the idea of everybody teaming up like that.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Photo: FOX