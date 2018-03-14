After Disney took over Fox network, “Gotham” fans became worried that the show might not get renewed for a fifth season.

Fox execs have been mum about the show’s future for months, but Fox’s chairman and CEO Gary Newman finally weighed in about it, according to Cinema Blend.

“We asked a lot of it this year moving to Thursday nights and I thought it did a pretty good job of opening up that night for us. I feel like ‘Gotham’ should have a place in our schedule. [It will be] purely be a matter of scheduling,” he said. “Thursday is not available in the fall, so where do we use it? Hopefully there’s more years of ‘Gotham.’”

This is really comforting news, since Newman and fellow executive Dana Walden refused to say anything about “Gotham” Season 5 during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, according to Fox News.

They happily announced then that “The Gifted,” a show based on the X-Men series, will return for a second season. But when asked about the future of “Gotham” and “X-Files,” they remained quiet.

“It’s a little bit early to be talking about that,” Walden said. “We are very happy with the creative [direction] on both of those shows but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Even the cast of “Gotham” would love the show to continue and live up to its full potential. But if this doesn’t happen, David Mazouz, who plays the young Bruce Wayne in the series, already shared with Comic Book his dream ending for the show.

“I would love to see the show end with Bruce Wayne in a Batsuit on top of a building looking down, with a Bat-Signal on top Gotham Central. [I want to see] everybody, not just Bruce, coming into the characters they’re supposed to be. Nygma as the full-blown Riddler, Oswald as the full-blown Penguin, Selina as the full-blown Catwoman, Gordon as commissioner with a mustache and glasses,” he said. “And everybody coming into the person that they’re destined to be at the same time, in the series finale, I guess it would be. I’d love for that last shot to be Bruce, putting on the Batsuit. That’s just my personal preference, but I don’t know if that’s allowed or realistic. I don’t know what’s actually going to happen.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Photo: FOX