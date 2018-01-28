The day has come to see who will take home an award at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and all the nominated artists are probably crossing their fingers right about now. The 2018 Grammys, hosted by James Corden, will honor the best of the best in the world of music, but before the winners are called during the 7:30 p.m. EST live broadcast on CBS, take a look at all the nominees and predicted winners and then make your own guesses of who will be crowned at the show.

Record Of The Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

There was one song that was everywhere all year long and that was “Despacito.”

Prediction: “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Album Of The Year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – JAY-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

When it comes to this category, it’s all about which album was the best overall and that is unique and great in all aspects. Mars’ album is all of that.

Prediction: “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Song Of The Year

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

In this category, Michaels is the underdog and, this time, it’s possible that the underdog just might win.

Prediction: “Issues” — Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

While all the nominees are great choices, it doesn’t seem like Cara is too new on the circuit anymore and she should be in other categories, but aside from that, Khalid is proving to be a musical force to be applauded.

Prediction: Khalid

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

One of the songs of the year was Sheeran’s and it’s one that people continue to listen to over and over again no matter how many times they hear it.

Prediction: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” ­— The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

When a song like “Despacito” is that big, it’s hard for it to not win every award.

Prediction: “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay

“Lust For Life” — Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” — Kesha

“Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran

This category is always exceptionally competitive and this year is no different, but Sheeran’s varying vocals and interesting concepts put him ahead.

Prediction: “÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran

Best Rap Album

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” — Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody

“Flower Boy” — Tyler, The Creator

It’s a tough call between Jay-Z and Lamar, but the latter’s overall album might just take the lead.

Prediction: “DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

A surprise hit, Cardi B’s track hit the airwaves and immediately found its audience and a lot of that’s thanks to the writing and vibe of the song.

Prediction: “Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

This might just be the time that people aren’t bowing down to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but staying loyal to Lamar and Rihanna instead.

Prediction: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

It’s hard to top a song like Mars’, which is playing everywhere you go, but you don’t get tired of.

Prediction: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

This is all about the writing of the song and Mars’ track has that smooth transition from word to word and phrase to phrase that listeners can’t help but sing along to.

Prediction: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Free 6lack” — 6lack

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“American Teen” — Khalid

“Ctrl” — SZA

“Starboy” — The Weeknd

This is a very close category, with Childish Gambino a possible underdog winner, but The Weeknd continues to produce albums that no one can help but enjoy.

Prediction: “Starboy” — The Weeknd

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

When the Foo Fighters are in the running, it’s often like they’re telling the other nominees they’re better off running away.

Prediction: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Country Album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” — Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” — Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” — Little Big Town

“Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton

While he has some tough competition, Stapleton has really kicked things into high gear with his latest album.

Prediction: “From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton