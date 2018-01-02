Viewers will finally meet Greg’s girlfriend in this week’s episode of “Great News.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 10 of the NBC comedy, Carol (Andrea Martin) is frustrated by Greg (Adam Campbell) and Katie’s (Briga Heelan) adorable office flirtation. So in an attempt to show Katie her competition and get her to admit her feelings for her boss, Carol invites Greg’s girlfriend, Cat (Jayma Mays), to work. But Carol’s plan backfires when she is won over by Cat’s charms, sending Katie into a jealous spiral.

As seen in the promo photos for the episode, Cat drops by “The Breakdown” headquarters to surprise Greg for his birthday. The crew then celebrates Greg’s birthday at a karaoke bar, where Katie and Carol show off their singing chops. Greg and Cat also appear to perform a duet together.

Although Cat’s name has been mentioned several times on the show since the first season, this week’s episode marks her first ever appearance. Cat’s introduction to the series comes after Katie and Jeremy (Reid Scott) ended their short-lived romance. The two broke up at the end of Season 2, episode 8 after realizing that they’re too committed to their own jobs to have a healthy relationship with each other.

Even though Cat’s appearance will likely delay the potential romance between Katie and Greg, Heelan seems to be totally OK with it. “The slow burn is far more interesting,” Heelan told TV Insider when asked if she would like to see Katie and Greg become lovers. “And I think any relationship that’s going to stand the test of time has got more than one dynamic going on. Also, I met my husband (Rene Gube) when I was working and we got to see one another as coworkers before we were ever romantic. Listen, it worked out for me, so I guess I’ve got a little bit of a bias in there.”

Elsewhere in episode 10, Chuck (John Michael Higgins) finds himself an unwitting champion of the alt right.

“Great News” Season 2, episode 10, titled “Catfight,” airs on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC.