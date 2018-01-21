Chuck career hangs in the balance in the Season 2 finale of “Great News.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 13 of the NBC comedy, Diana St. Tropez (Tina Fey) returns with good news for “The Breakdown” staff. Diana reveals that Fenton Pelt (Jim Rash) has agreed to drop his lawsuit against the news program on the condition that Chuck (John Michael Higgins) deliver a humiliating on-air apology and resign from news forever.

In a sneak peek from the season-ender, Chuck returns to “The Breakdown” office from suspension. But instead of sporting his typical news anchor outfit, Chuck comes in wearing a regular t-shirt and shorts. After seeing Chuck steps out of the elevator, Justin (Horatio Sanz), Beth (Tracey Wigfield), Wayne (Sheaun McKinney), and Gene (Brad Morris) approach him and ask what he’s been up to since he got suspended.

“[I did] all kinds of stuff,” Chuck says. “I sat on a lot of benches. I looked out all the windows of my house. I went to an apple orchard. It’s not apple season. But I thought the trees might enjoy some attention in the other parts of the year.”

When Justin asks Chuck what his plans for tonight are, the veteran newscaster answers, “What’s my plan? Well, to go on the air and retire in shame. Why else would I be here?”

Photo: NBC/Jordin Althaus

With Chuck’s final broadcast approaching, Portia (Nicole Richie) — according to the synopsis — reminds him why he got into journalism in the first place. Katie (Briga Heelan) also convinces her mom Carol (Andrea Martin) to reunite for one last job, and they race against the clock to find the one person in New Jersey who could disprove Fenton’s claims and save Chuck and the show.

Also in the finale, Greg (Adam Campbell) gives Katie an update about his relationship with Cat (Jayma Mays). In another sneak peek from the episode, Greg calls Katie to his office to tell her what’s going on with him and Cat.

“I’m sorry it took so long but I want to be with you,” Greg tells Katie, who interrupts her boss’ statement by planting a kiss on his slips.

Shocked by what Katie does, Greg reveals that he and Cat haven’t split yet. “What I gonna say was I have talked with Cat, and although we have not yet broken up, I have begun the process.”

“Katie, I want us to be together,” Greg continues. “I just have to be careful with Cat. She’s an actress so who knows how she’ll take it.”

“Great News” Season 3 finale, titled “Early Retirement,” airs on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Watch the sneak peeks below: