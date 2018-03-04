“Coco” was one of the big winners at the 2018 Oscars Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, taking home multiple awards. However, not everyone was thrilled when “Coco” was announced as the winner for best original song.

“Remember Me,” written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, beat out “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” among others, for the award. Three other songs were also nominated, but “This Is Me” was the second favorite in the category and thought to have a chance at being named the winner.

“The Greatest Showman” left the 90th Academy Awards empty-handed, and it didn’t sit well with some of the viewers, who expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

I am so mad I can't even think. I'm going to break everything in sight RT @StephenAmell: I think Greatest Showman is going to win best original song, but I’m standing by to perform CPR on @ColtonLHaynes in case it doesn’t. — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) March 5, 2018



OMG. #ThisIsME lost as Best Original Song. Whaaaaat?!?! — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) March 5, 2018

I LOVE Coco, & I love Remember Me, but I’m seriously not getting over this loss. #ThisIsMe has inspired so many people. It celebrates diversity, individuality, Love & perseverance in the face of adversity. SO HOW DID IT NOT WIN. HOW. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6gfhzYuAdI — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) March 5, 2018

Both “Remember Me” and “This Is Me” were performed live before the award for best song was announced. Keala Settle, who played a bearded lady in “The Greatest Showman,” received a standing ovation for her live rendition of the song.

“Coco” also took home the award for best animated feature.

Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images