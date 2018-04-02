Gregg Sulkin will put his superhero skills to the test. The “Marvel’s Runaways” star will head to “Celebrity Ninja Warrior” to show off his athletic abilities alongside several other famous faces, including Nikki Bella, Derek Hough, NE-YO and more.

“Celebrity Ninja Warrior” is part of NBC’s Red Nose Day, an event that raises money to help end child poverty. The programming will air on Thursday, May 24 with the star-studded “American Ninja Warrior” special debuting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Of course, they’ll get some help from the experts. Check out the full list of competitors and coaches below:

Gregg Sulkin plays a tech wiz on “Marvel’s Runaways,” but he’ll need coach Maggie Thorne to help him figure out how to do some real running. He has youth on his side, though. At 25, Sulkin is the youngest competitor.

Nikki Bella isn’t just a reality star (“Total Bellas”). She is also a WWE Diva, so she’s definitely in shape for the “Celebrity Ninja Warrior” course. Still, floating steps are a far cry from the wrestling ring, so she’ll get tips from coach Grant McCartney.

Derek Hough is a “Dancing With the Star” pro, but this time, he is the one who needs a coach. Meagan Martin will lend a hand.

NE-YO is a singer, a judge on “The World of Dance” and an actor on “Step Up: High Water.” Is he a ninja warrior too? Coach Drew Drechsel will try to make him one.

Nastia Liukin is an Olympic gold medalist gymnast, and that might make training for “Celebrity Ninja Warrior” with coach Barclay Stockett a little easier.

Akbar Gbajabiamila is the host of “American Ninja Warrior,” but this time, he’ll pull double duty as the athlete too. He’ll receive guidance from Kevin Bull. Gbajabiamila will also still co-host with Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy.

Scott Evans is usually talking about entertainment on “Access,” and now he’ll take center stage as he competes in “Celebrity Ninja Warrior.” Flip Rodriguez will coach him.

Colton Dunn is used to doing comedy. The “Superstore” star can be seen on the big screen in “Blockers,” but he’ll soon be on the spinning bridge. Natalie Duran will coach him through the obstacle course.

“Celebrity Ninja Warrior” will be the first part of a three-hour block of primetime programming on Thursday, May 24. A special edition of “Hollywood Game Night” will follow, and Chris Hardwick will host “The Red Nose Day Special” at 10 p.m. EDT to close the night.