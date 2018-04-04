“Grey’s Anatomy” is now in Season 14, so that means there’s plenty of history to explore. The ABC drama has brought back Kim Raver after more than five years away, and now, they’re bringing back another familiar face.

Sarah Utterback played Nurse Olivia in the early days of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Entertainment Weekly reports she’ll return to Grey Sloan Memorial in episode 21, airing April 26.

Olivia had some serious drama with the interns in Season 1. She slept with Alex (Justin Chambers), contracted syphilis and passed the STD to George (T.R. Knight). Fans haven’t seen her since she was fired during the Seattle Grace-Mercy West merger in Season 6.

When Olivia returns, it won’t be for work. She’ll take her son to the hospital, and pediatric surgeon Alex Karev will be treating him. Alex will be thrown by Olivia’s visit, and so will his fiancée Jo (Camilla Luddinton). Though one has to wonder why Jo would be off-kilter upon seeing her man’s fling from 15 years ago.

Photos show that Jo will be assisted by Levi (Jake Borelli), also known as Glasses. His presence pretty much guarantees that something awkward will be said to worsen the situation. Of course, the serious look on Jo’s face makes it clear that this isn’t a laughing matter.

It isn’t clear how long Olivia will stick around the hospital, but there aren’t many people there who will remember her. Aside from the original four (Alex, Meredith Grey, Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey) cast members, the only other docs from Olivia’s time are Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw).

Of course, Arizona won’t be on “Grey’s Anatomy” much longer. She and April (Sarah Drew), who has been having a major crisis of faith recently, will leave the ABC medical drama at the end of this year.

The actors did not choose to leave, but the writers determined that their stories were over. The producers have denied that Ellen Pompeo’s massive raise — she’ll earn $20 million over the next two seasons — had anything to do with the cuts. Executive producer Krista Vernoff insisted that the changes were part of the show’s “penchant for reinvention” and called any reports to the contrary “wrong and hurtful and misguided.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.