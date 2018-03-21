“Grey’s Anatomy” is going to get awkward in Season 14, episode 16. Jackson and Maggie, who are stepsiblings, have finally started dating, and their parents will discover the news a little sooner than they planned.

In the promo video for Thursday’s “Grey’s,” Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are shown locking lips in a supply closet. After so many years at Grey Sloan, it seems the docs are getting sloppy about hiding their romances.

They’re still kissing as they open the door to leave — and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) see them. This definitely wasn’t how they were planning to tell their parents about their relationship. Watch the trailer for the ABC drama below:

Jackson won’t be able to avoid his mother and Maggie’s biological father. They have an important procedure scheduled.

“Maggie and Jackson are enjoying spending time together, but he must turn his concentration toward the groundbreaking vaginoplasty surgery he has scheduled with Catherine and Richard,” the synopsis teases.

Actress Candis Cayne will return as Michelle, the trans patient who wants to be the test subject for a new vaginoplasty would make the body part way more functional.

Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth

While Jackson furthers his research project, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is having issues. Marie (Rachel Ticotin) won’t give Meredith the patent she needs unless Meredith adds Marie’s name to her mother’s famous method. Mer refused last week, and it looks like she’ll be stuck in episode 16, titled “Caught Somewhere in Time.”

“Meredith and Jo (Camilla Luddington) hit a roadblock with their contest submission, so Jo helps Bailey (Chandra Wilson) with an incoming trauma patient who used to be an astronaut,” the synopsis reveals.

There’s no word on April (Sarah Drew) or Arizona’s (Jessica Capshaw) storylines, but expect “Grey’s Anatomy” to start wrapping up their stories soon. Both the characters will be written out by the end of Season 14.

Luckily, Shondaland is giving fans plenty of new charaters to fall in love with. “Grey’s” spinoff Station 19 will premiere on ABC right after episode 16. The two-hour episode will show Ben (Jason George) in his new job and catch up with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who Meredith met in a recent episode of the veteran drama.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14, episode 16 airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth