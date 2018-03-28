After a false start with Martin Henderson’s Riggs, Meredith has been living the single life on “Grey’s Anatomy.” However, it seems that will change in Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama.

Actor Scott Speedman will be introduced on March 29, but ABC is keeping the details vague. The press release doesn’t even name Speedman’s character. “Meredith treats a patient who is a transplant surgeon from another hospital,” the synopsis for Season 14, episode 17 says.

The promo video for the episode, however, makes it very clear that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will connect with the new doctor. “A right person awakens the heart,” the promo reads.

Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Meredith and the new doctor are pretty flirty. He makes sure to introduce himself as a “world class” transplant surgeon because he recognizes her. After all, she is a Harper Avery Award winner. Meredith doesn’t seem to be doing much work as she hangs out by his bedside. “I’m just here to listen,” she tells him.

“No, you’re not,” he smiles.

Watch the trailer for “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14, episode 17 below:

So why is a surgeon in the hospital bed? A sneak-peek video shows him and Meredith meeting in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. His burgundy scrubs indicate that he is visiting from another hospital. He passes off the transplant cooler to his co-worker and he takes a minute to breathe.

Meredith sees him and asks if he needs help. He says that he’s fine and that he had a kidney transplant. However, that doesn’t mean one he just performed. The doctor is five weeks post-operation, and he’s not looking great. He suddenly collapses and Meredith calls for a gurney.

Star Ellen Pompeo hasn’t been anxious to add another love interest for Mer. She has said that the doctor’s purpose in life definitely isn’t to find a man. In January, the actress told TV Insider that she wanted Meredith’s next love interest to be someone she has plenty of chemistry with.

“For me, it’s about finding the right person and then writing the story, rather than writing the story and then having to hurry up and find the guy,” she explained. “It’s like ‘Sex and the City’ — after Mr. Big left, Carrie had another love interest, but it wasn’t him. I don’t think we’re going to get anybody that I have more chemistry with than Patrick Dempsey. If what we do won’t be as good, why should we do it? But — you can always be surprised.”

Hopefully, audiences will be surprised by Speedman’s doc. However, it isn’t clear if he is sticking around. He is only confirmed to be in Thursday’s episode.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14, episode 17 airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.