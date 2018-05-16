“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14 is coming to an end Thursday, but the ABC medical series is sure to leave off with some intense drama. The season finale will feature the wedding fans have been waiting for, but it won’t be a dream event no matter how well-planned it is.

The ABC synopsis doesn’t give much information about the finale. It’s just a generic description of the series as a whole, explaining that the doctors “discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.”

Thankfully, the “Grey’s Anatomy” promo video (seen above) reveals much more. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) aren’t very superstitious. Jo storms into Alex’s rooms before the ceremony, and Alex clearly loves how his beautiful bride looks.

It’s obvious that they’re feeling pretty sexy on their wedding day, and it looks like they even slip into a barn to get a few minutes alone. They did not, however, anticipate that the barn door would lock. Jo and Alex are missing ahead of their ceremony.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Will someone rescue them in time for their wedding? The actors aren’t spilling that secret. Luddington took to Instagram to tease that it would be a “[expletive] show wedding of the year.” Fans will have to tune into the “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale to find out if they make it to the altar.

Watch the trailer below:

The photos from the season finale, titled “All of Me,” don’t hint at much. The wedding isn’t shown, but it seems like the preparations around it will be the focus. Jo and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) are seen on what looks like a ferry. The others seem to be waiting for the wedding to start.

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) fans will be happy to see the doctor up and running around. Despite suffering from severe hypothermia and nearly dying last week, she appears to be just fine. She’s running around frantically searching for Jo and Alex, but she looks like a perfectly healthy person. That could mean one of two things: either she really is fine or this is the calm before the storm and she’s about to tragically die when we least expect it. Let’s hope for the first option.

Of course, Drew is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” along with Jessica Capshaw, who plays Arizona. Judging from the photos and video from the season finale, it looks like the two will share quite a few scenes together. It’ll be Arizona’s last hurrah before opening her new maternal care research clinic in New York with her mentor, Dr. Herman (Geena Davis). Perhaps she’ll offer April a job at the new facility?

The “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14 finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless