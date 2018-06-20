A small brush fire started Tuesday evening in the hills below the Griffith Observatory, raising concerns in the area. The Los Angeles Fire Department was notified and firefighters immediately rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

According to reports, the fire began at about 7:45 p.m. EDT and burned about 3 to 4 acres of medium to heavy brush. In a series of alerts, the LAFD said that fire was moving at a slow rate of speed off Western Canyon and no structures had been threatened so far.

Aerial footage of the area shows white smoke rising above the blaze as fire crews battled to contain the flames. Almost 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

The fire is in a remote location of heavy brush with no wind, according to firefighters.

It is unclear how the fire began and the cause is currently being investigated.

"#GriffithPark 3-4 acres of heavy brush in remote location with no wind, terrain driven. Additional resources are not anticipated, will handle with those already on scene," LAFD said in an update.

"Please DO NOT drive anywhere near Griffith Observatory to watch the firefight...we need the roads clear for @LAFD apparatus and personnel. If you are already in the area, please safely leave. We are on scene at the Unified Command Post with @LAFDtalk & @LAParkRangers," the LAPD Communications Division wrote in a tweet.

Photo: REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot