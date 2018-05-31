Seven men were arrested at a water park in Northern California this week after they allegedly participated in a coordinated effort to grope underage girls. The men were apprehended at the Golfland SunSplash water park in Roseville, California, on Monday after police received reports of inappropriate activity in the park.

The group of seven men reportedly knew each other and were working in concert to grope girls under the age of 14, according to FOX-40. Police claimed one girl was surrounded by the men at one point.

The victims, along with security at SunSplash, were able to identify the men, leading to their arrests. Another 11-year-old girl, who was not a victim herself, also noticed the men acting suspiciously and reported them to her parents.

Men Accused of Lewd Acts at SunSplash Go Free as Prosecutors Gather More Evidence https://t.co/Ha58PONCVp — FOX40 News (@FOX40) May 30, 2018

“We do not believe there’s any ongoing threat to public safety,” the Roseville Police Department posted on Facebook. “This is a unique investigation - these individuals might not have been caught if these young victims hadn’t reported the incident to on-site security.”

The seven men were set free on Wednesday because of a lack of sufficient evidence to formally place charges, according to FOX-40. They are still suspected of committing lewd and lascivious acts to children and will return to court on June 27.

That extra time will give Roseville police more time to gather evidence. They will interview witnesses and try to get surveillance video of the incidents ahead of the next court date. The men’s ages ranged from 18 to 38, per FOX-40’s report. They were held on $300,000 bail at Placer County Jail before they were let go, according to CBS.

