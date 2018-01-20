Good news “Grown-ish” fans! The “Black-ish” spinoff that’s gaining mega buzz on social media has been renewed for another season by Freeform.

Just four episodes into the Yara Shahidi starrer, the Disney-ABC owned channel decided that it deserves another season. Freeform has ordered for a 20-episode sophomore run from the series that has raked in impressive ratings and received a lot of praise from viewers.

The renewal was announced at the Freeform Summit on Friday during the kickoff panel conversation featuring Shahidi and writer Kenya Barris. The show’s executive producer Karey Burke delivered the good news, saying the network has ordered for a second season of the critically-acclaimed breakout comedy show, according to Spoiler TV.

“Grown-ish” premiered on Jan. 3 and instantly became Freeform’s highest-rated comedy debut in almost six years. The half-hour comedy series centers on Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson, daughter of Dre and Rainbow Johnson from “Black-ish” fame, and her journey through college at Cal U. The show tackles timely social issues both students and administrators face, as per Deadline.

The announcement days ahead of episode 5, titled “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me),” which is set to air next Wednesday, Jan. 24. Based on the synopsis, Zoey will have to deal with haters bashing her on Instagram in the all-new episode. She’ll also consider if it’s time to finally change her brand.

A sneak peek at Season 2, episode 5 also shows Zoey telling her friends that it’s time for her to sever her ties with Cash. While the twins Jazz (Chloe Bailey) and Sky Forster (Halle Bailey) agree, Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is on the other end trying to convince Zoey that she should reconsider. “I don’t know why you guys are going in on my boy so hard,” Vivek tells the girls.

Vivek then confesses that he needs the popular athlete to come to his birthday party. To which Zoey responds, “Oh, so you’re just trying to smash some Cash groupies?” The teaser then ends with Vivek telling Zoey, “Zoey, I’m telling you this as a friend. You should absolutely bounce this dude … after my party.”

“Grown-ish” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.

Photo: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images