“Grown-ish” is returning to Freeform on Wednesday for one last time this season. In the finale episode of the “Black-ish” spinoff, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) has to decide if she’s getting back together with Cash (Da’Vinchi).

The synopsis for “Grown-ish” Season 1, episode 13, titled “Back & Forth,” says Zoey has a big decision to make about her love life in the finale. However, she needs to listen to everyone’s opinion about her relationship before she jumps to a conclusion.

Cash is Zoey’s first love and he was also her first time, but he also caused Zoey her first heartbreak. Earlier in the season, viewers saw how Zoey was deeply in love with the basketball player that she even grew to like the things she hated about him. Unfortunately, he is someone who separates Zoey from her friends.

Aside from possibly reuniting with Cash, Zoey has two other options in the finale. She could also choose between Luca (Luka Sabbat) and Aaron (Trevor Jackson). Luca positively pushes Zoey to take their projects to the next level and he’s also someone she can talk to openly for like twelve straight hours. Meanwhile, Aaron is very sweet toward Zoey and frequently talks about her to his friends. He also proved to be chivalrous when he gave Zoey his jacket when she was cold.

In the sneak peek from “Grown-ish” episode 13, Zoey appears to be very anxious when her friends tell her about their thoughts on the three men in her life. “I kinda wanna go back to my room,” Zoey says in the clip when her pals convince her to choose one over the other two.

Zoey then expresses her anger when her friends suggest that she should come up with a decision after a drinking game. “You guys want me to make the biggest decision in my young adult life based on some drinking game?” Zoey yells at Jazz (Chloe Bailey) and Sky (Halle Bailey). One of the twins then assures Zoey that it’s not just a drinking game.

“Grown-ish” episode 13 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.

Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images