Passport. Check. Toothbrush. Check. Bulletproof Limousine. Check. Portable toilet…?

Security obsessed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has packed a personal restroom for his trip to Singapore to meet U.S President Donald Trump.

Whether Kim is flushed with a yearning for peace will soon become clear to the awaiting world but what is guaranteed is his preoccupation with keeping his bowel movements a closely guarded secret from sewer-wading spies.

According to the South Korean news website Chosun, the supreme leader always travels with his private toilet to guarantee any insights into his health that may be contained in his bowel movements are not revealed to a foreign power.

Lee Yun-keol, who was in the elite presidential bodyguard known as the North Korean Guard Command unit, before defecting to South Korea in 2005, told the Washington Post: ““Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels. The leader's excretions contain information about his health status so they can't be left behind."

All aspects of security are an obsession for Kim and his entourage, highlighted by the sight of a cohort of bodyguards in suits forced to jog alongside their leader’s bulletproof limousine, acting as a human shield, when he met with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea in April.

According to the Telegraph, a North Korean official tasked with preparing for the summit was spotted poring over a document which instructed him to "guarantee the safety of Chairman Kim Jong-un above all else".

Photo: (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, movements of the political kind are gathering apace. A White House statement on Monday ahead of the historic summit revealed the North Korea talks were “moving more quickly than expected.”

President Trump will address the media on Tuesday before he departs Singapore on Tuesday evening (at approximately 8 p.m. local time for the United States ahead of schedule.

Mike Pompeo, the U.S secretary of state, said Washington is prepared to offer North Korea unprecedented security guarantees

“It is the case we are prepared to give security assurances necessary for the North Koreans to engage in ... denuclearisation,” Pompeo told reporters. “We are prepared to take actions that will provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearisation isn’t something that ends badly for them.”

He added: “We are prepared to make ... security assurances that are different, [more] unique than, what America has been willing to provide previously. We think this is both necessary and appropriate.”