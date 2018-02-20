A Deland, Florida, high school student was arrested Tuesday after local police said she brought in a phone case resembling a firearm.

The 15-year-old student at DeLand High School was flagged by a fellow student who told patrolling officers. The officers are on high alert across the state after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting that killed 17 people last week. Police officers locked down the entire high school and found the teen carrying a pink, gun-shaped phone case.

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger told WOFL-TV that such products should not be manufactured for students.

"It just boggles my mind when I think of the cell phone companies manufacturing look-alike guns," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger. "Shame on them!"

"Operation School Guardian" was started at the DeLand school district in 2017. The Florida program sees officers making "regular visits to schools in the DeLand area to conduct foot patrols of both the interior and exterior of the buildings. These patrols will complement the law enforcement presence provided by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office."

The website continues, "Along with foot patrols, officers will interact with students during lunch in conjunction with the department’s ongoing initiative called Honorable Endeavor, which focuses on building relationships with area residents."

Several teens across the U.S. have been arrested this week for threats -- or perceived threats -- against high schools on high-alert across the country.