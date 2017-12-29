Spiky-haired restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri became a pop culture staple over the past decade. He rode multiple restaurants and Food Network television shows to a reported net worth of $8.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

One source of Fieri’s income, however, will be no more after the end of 2017. Fieri’s infamous Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, will close Dec. 31 after a year in which it generated $17 million in sales, according to Huffingon Post. The restaurant that once promised an authentic journey to Flavortown lasted more than five years in Times Square.

Twitter has always been full of genuine and ironic amusement towards Fieri and his antics, and the reactions to the news reflected that.

When I found out Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant was closing I instantly knew I had to get there, have a fine dining experience, and steal a menu for historical purposes. pic.twitter.com/0SSA0q4aQp — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) December 29, 2017

Dont fry because its over,, smile because it gratined https://t.co/IQfny5gIWs — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 28, 2017

I’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids https://t.co/7j1nKdc3Rq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

Fieri rose to prominence primarily through “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives,” a Food Network show in which he travels around the United States in classic cars and taste-tests food from the country’s most distinguished holes-in-the-wall. The menu for Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar reflected the kinds of places Fieri frequents on the show, with a wide variety of pub grub for diners’ perusal.

The restaurant was at its most infamous when it opened in 2012, thanks to Pete Wells’s scathing review for the New York Times. Fieri himself has not tweeted about the news, as he seemed to be enjoying his holiday break instead.