Gwyneth Paltrow is having her bachelorette party with her friends this week though her wedding with fiancé Brad Falchuk doesn’t have a date yet.

Paltrow was spotted arriving Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where her pre-wedding party is set to happen. The “Avengers” actress was photographed exiting the airport as she headed to the undisclosed venue of the event, People said Thursday.

Paltrow did not fly to Cabo alone; her closest pals reportedly came with her to help in the preparations for the party. “Gwyneth arrived in Cabo Wednesday with a group of girlfriends … for her bachelorette party. She looked ecstatic. They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners,” a source shared.

Among Paltrow’s friends who joined her in the same flight was fashion designer Stella McCartney. Actress Cameron Diaz was also seen arriving in Cabo a little later, and she’s joining Paltrow and the rest of the guests during the festivities. Many other personalities are expected to come to the weekend celebrations.

Paltrow and Falchuk got engaged last November, but they only made it public in January through Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue. Their engagement happened after three years of dating. The actress disclosed to the magazine why she gave marriage another shot despite her failed marital relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow said. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Earlier this year, Paltrow disclosed to Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t feel like having a grand wedding anymore. “I think I’m [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that.”

This is the second wedding for both Paltrow and Falchuk, who was married to Suzanne Falchuk from 1994 to 2013. Both also have kids from their previous marriages. Paltrow has two kids with Martin: Apple, 13, and Moses, 12. Meanwhile, Falchuk shares daughter Isabella and son Brody (with undisclosed ages) with his ex.

Paltrow and Falchuck have yet to announce their wedding date.

Photo: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre