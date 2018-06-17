Kellie Martin is back as Hailey Dean in “Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will to Kill,” the final movie of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ limited series event. Fans have already seen the first two chapters and now it’s time to see how it all wraps up.

“Fifteen years after her fiancé Will’s murder, psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean sets out on a mission to solve the case,” the synopsis begins. “Her boyfriend Jonas McClellan (Matthew MacCaull) supports her and she works with her friends in the police department: Will’s brother, Detective Danny Morgan (Giacomo Baessato), Detective Fincher Garland (Viv Leacock) and Charlene “Monty” Montgomery (Lucia Walters), to investigate.”

Hailey also goes down memory lane with college friends Clyde Bennett (Chad Lowe), Brad (Jesse Carroll) and Vivian (Lauren Maynard), who she recently reconnected with. Thinking about the past can only help her crack the case.

Photo: Crown Media / Kailey Schwerman

“Shortly after opening the investigation, Hailey uncovers two key facts: that Will’s murderer had first pointed the gun at her, and that their college friend Emma – who Brad dated before marrying Vivian – disappeared around the same time as Will was murdered,” the synopsis continues. “After talking to Emma’s half-sister and fellow writers at the school newspaper, Hailey discovers no one has heard from Emma since she left college, and that she had been chasing a big story about a real estate development scandal at the college.”

Realizing that Emma might be a good lead to follow, Hailey begins to look into the world of real estate, as well as everyone in Emma’s life. She speaks with Emma’s ex-boyfriend and his wife, while Clyde helps by chatting with other alums.

“Judith, Emma’s top competition at the school paper, mentions that she saw Emma’s cousin packing up her apartment shortly after she left for France, but Emma’s sister says they do not have a cousin that age,” according to the synopsis. “When they question Judith about possible involvement in Emma’s disappearance, she recognizes the sketch of Will’s killer as the same person who was packing up Emma’s apartment.”

Eventually, the detectives find out that there were bribes in real estate world that lead back to Brad’s family business, making him and Vivian suspects. As Hailey gets closer to the truth, a motorcyclist tries to run her off the road.

“When detectives later track down the motorcyclist’s information, they find him dead,” the synopsis reveals. “Hailey realizes it is, indeed, the man that killed Will, and an autopsy confirms that he used the same gun to kill Will and himself. Though Hailey should feel relief that the killer has been found, she suspects that there is more to the story. Combing through all the evidence from the past 15 years, Hailey will not rest until justice is served for Will and for Emma.”

Find out what Hailey uncovers when “Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will to Kill” premieres Sunday on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EDT.