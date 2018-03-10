Making her Hallmark Channel debut, Amanda Schull is starring in Saturday’s premiere of “Love, Once and Always,” opposite Peter Porte, who had two movies on the network last year.

This might be the first Hallmark flick for Schull, but she’s seen how it’s done by watching her fellow “Suits” castmates, Meghan Markle and Sarah Rafferty, in their Hallmark movies. Now, it’s Schull’s turn and she’s testing out the Hallmark waters with a second-chance romance.

“Lucy Windsor (Schull) is thrilled to learn that her soon-to-retire boss has nominated her to take over her prestigious post as Director of Britain’s London Museum of World History,” the synopsis begins. “Amanda eats, sleeps and breathes history, and the dream job seems to be hers provided she passes muster with the museum’s board, which shouldn’t be a problem given Lucy’s passion and recent fundraising successes.”

When Lucy unexpectedly receives a letter telling her that her Great Aunt in Rhode Island has died, everything changes. She has to fly there immediately for the reading of the will and it’s during this disposition that the learns her aunt left half of the estate to her and half to Duncan (Porte), the son of the estate’s longtime caretakers and Lucy’s ex-boyfriend before moving to London.

Photo: Crown Media / David Dolsen

“Duncan, it seems, never answered her letters after she left and so whatever was between them died before it could ever really blossom,” the synopsis continues. “Now, the history-loving dreamer Lucy and the oh-so-practical Duncan find themselves occupying opposite wings of the mansion and at loggerheads about what to do with their inherited estate. Duncan wants to sell it to a developer who will raze the place and turn it into a golf course. But Lucy, now reminded of the place’s history, her happy summers there, and its importance to the community, wants it to become a historical property, so that it can be enjoyed by future generations for decades to come.”

Lucy’s wish of keeping the place becomes a bit more challenging when she realizes there are a slew of expensive repairs that need to be done and, not to mention, Duncan’s already lined up a potential buyer.

“As the days pass and each is reminded of summers spent there together, they agree that perhaps a compromise could achieve both their goals so they work together developing a plan for turning the place into a historical resort, complete with golf course, hotel, spa, five-star restaurants and shops,” the synopsis reveals.

As the two work together, the spark from their younger days starts to rekindle and the two start to look at the Wycliff House as a possible future for them, together. Unfortunately, Lucy learns that Duncan was planning to get rid of the place from the start, no matter what, leaving her to decide to take her new job and head to the airport to return to London.

With Lucy heading out, Duncan realizes how important both she is and the estate is. He runs off to the airport, hoping to catch her in time to ask her to stay to finish working on the Wycliff House together and to possibly stay for longer, with him.

Find out what she decides to do when “Love, Once and Always” debuts on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.