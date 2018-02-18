Already winning in the world of rom-coms, Hallmark Channel is ready for something new, and is entering the realm of primetime reality television with the premiere of its new show “Meet the Peetes.” Premiering Sunday night, the series follows the life Holly Robinson Peete and her family.

Peete is no stranger to the network, though, as she had roles in 2015’s “Angel of Christmas” and 2017’s “Christmas in Evergreen.” Then she landed her own Hallmark Movies and Mysteries franchise “Morning Show Mystery,” which just debuted its first installment in January. Now she’s ready for the Hallmark audience to get to know her a little bit better, as well as all of the people that surround her. This show is for those who want to get an inside look at her life, as well as those looking for a follow-up to her last reality show, “For Peete’s Sake,” which aired on OWN from 2016 to 2017.

This new go of it will follow Holly and Rodney Peete as they try to balance raising their four kids - Rodney “R.J.” Jackson Peete, Ryan Elizabeth Peete, Robinson James Peete and Roman Matthew Peete - while spending time with Dolores Robinson, Holly’s 81-year-old mother who lives with them. The duo also have their HollyRod charity to run and their careers to pursue.

Photo: Alexx Henry Studios, LLC/Saam Gabbay

“Their daughter Ryan is in college at New York University while RJ, their son with autism, is working for the Los Angeles Dodgers and decides he’s ready to leave the family nest,” the show’s synopsis reveals. “On top of that, Holly’s mother Dolores announces she’s ready to move out too - the Peetes are in a period of change that will continue to unfold.”

In the premiere episode, “Let’s Get This Party Started,” Holly and Rodney prepare for twins Ryan and R.J.’s 20th birthday party, but have a little trouble getting the whole family together in one place. While finalizing all of the party plans and dealing with their other two kids, Holly and Rodney begin to realize they might not be as ready for their home to be empty as they thought.

Catch all the family drama when the series premiere of “Meet the Peetes” airs on Sunday (Feb. 18) at 10 p.m. EST.