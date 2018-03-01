“Everyone has a favorite Hallmark Christmas movie, so what’s yours,” the promo for Hallmark’s Merry Madness Christmas Bracket asks.

Starting Thursday, Hallmark begins its own version of March Madness, but instead of basketball teams, fans will be rooting for their favorite Christmas movies. The network’s known for its original holiday flicks, attracting millions of viewers for each premiere, but now the audience will have the extreme task of choosing a favorite.

It might be the official start to March, but fans will have December thoughts as they choose from 64 competing Christmas movies, from classics like “A Princess for Christmas” and “Christmas Under Wraps” to newer ones like “Coming Home for Christmas” and “A Bramble House Christmas.”

Filling out the bracket will not only help get fans back in the Christmas mood, but those who pick the correct winners will get bragging rights, as well as an entry to win up to $10,000.

Photo: Crown Media / Ryan Plummer

Before running off to enter the competition, study up on all of the categories and their participating movies:

Hallmark Channel

“Christmas in Evergreen”

“Switched for Christmas”

“A Gift to Remember”

“Finding Santa”

“The Sweetest Christmas”

“Miss Christmas”

“Coming Home for Christmas”

“Enchanted Christmas”

“Marry Me at Christmas”

“The Christmas Cottage”

“The Christmas Train”

“The Mistletoe Inn”

“When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree”

“Christmas at Holly Lodge”

“With Love, Christmas”

“Christmas Getaway”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

“Rocky Mountain Christmas”

“A Joyous Christmas”

“Finding Father Christmas”

“A Christmas to Remember”

“Christmas in Angel Falls”

“Christmas in the Air”

“Engaging Father Christmas”

“Christmas Homecoming”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Magical Christmas Ornaments”

“Christmas Encore”

“Hearts of Christmas”

“Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle”

“Romance at Reindeer Lodge”

“A Song for Christmas”

“A Bramble House Christmas”

Hallmark Movies Now

“Christmas Comes Home to Canaan”

“Christmas in Conway”

“Anne Tyler’s Saint Maybe”

“One Christmas Eve”

“Fallen Angel”

“Battle of the Bulbs”

“A Season for Miracles”

“The National Tree”

“Northpole”

“Silver Bells”

“November Christmas”

“The Case for Christmas”

“An Old-Fashioned Christmas”

“A Dog Named Christmas”

“Christmas in Canaan”

“Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle”

Hallmark Classics