It’s only February, but it’s hard to imagine that Hallmark fans will ever be more excited for a new movie than they are for “My Secret Valentine.” The flick premieres Saturday night as part of the network’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day event, but that’s not the overly-exciting detail, the cast is.

Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker have been sweetening the Hallmark Channel with their romance films for years, but never together. Until now. The two favorites are co-starring for the first time, making this new film extra special.

What are the two going to get up to in this first movie of theirs together? Let’s take a look.

When Chloe (Chabert), who manages a Portland bistro, is offered the opportunity to oversee another place too, she heads off to her family winery to think it over. When she arrives, her dad Truman Grange (Peter MacNeill) reveals he’s going to retire after the Valentine’s Day Wine Festival. Keeping the revelations coming, he tells Chloe that he might sell the winery to Stratosphere Beverages in New York.

“Shocked, Chloe wants to make sure their winery is run like a home not a business, so she’s determined to be there when her dad talks to the Stratosphere rep,” the synopsis reveals. “Still upset later that night, she goes to a mom-and-pop grocery to ‘stress snack’ and meets a cute guy ‘hunger snacking.’ Bonding over a mutual love of popcorn and chocolate, they part ways, unaware they’ll meet again very soon.”

Photo: Crown Media/Elly Dassas

The next day, Chloe meets the rep and he’s none other than Seth Anderson (Walker), the guy she met before. Though she enjoyed chatting with him at the store, Chloe still sees him as the enemy. The two can’t stop bantering, so Chloe heads to the family cabin when the tenant asks for repairs. Chloe had already been to the cabin earlier, though, and had placed a note assuring that things would be fixed, since she knew things had been neglected there since her mom died.

When she goes to reassure the tenant in person, Chloe finds he’s replaced her note with one of his own, saying he’d like to help, which he signed “Handyman.” She writes one back and signs it “In Need of Repairs.”

“Over the next few days Handyman and In Need of Repairs flirt, and while he works on fixing things, including her mom’s clock, she stocks his fridge,” the synopsis continues. “Meanwhile, Seth turns up the charm to win Chloe over. Proving he’s not just a city guy, he rattles off tree names, then showing her he’s got a blue collar under his white one, he prunes vines and stacks barrels.”

The two put their issues aside when he helps her sell wine to a difficult restaurant owner. Unfortunately, during a picnic celebration, the Chloe and Seth fight again when he begins to give a sales pitch unwittingly. Upset, she runs to write Handyman another note, asking him how handle jerks. After his sweet response, she suggest they meet.

“Walking into the Tavern together, Seth and Chloe still have no clue their rendezvous is with each other until she orders a specific wine,” the synopsis shares. “Figuring it out, Seth pretends to be her wingman while she waits for her secret date, entertaining her, even when Handyman fails to show.”

Eventually, the day arrives when the contracts are to be sighed and Truman tells Seth that he’ll give his decision soon and that he should enjoy the Valentine’s Festival in the meantime with Chloe. The two have a great time at the event, even sharing a victory kiss, but Chloe’s happiness is short-lived when she later tells her dad she wants to run the winery and he tells her that it’s too late. She heads off to Handyman for comfort, but when she sees the torn contract, she realizes Seth was her secret crush this whole time.

Can she catch him before he leaves? Will they have a future in the wine business together?

See what happens when “My Secret Valentine” debuts on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.