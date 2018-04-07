Hallmark Channel’s Spring Fever continues with the first new movie of April, the royal romance “Once Upon a Prince,” featuring Megan Park and Jonathan Keltz. Park will be a familiar face to many, as she starred in “A Wish Come True” on the network in 2015, and played the sister of the lead in “My Christmas Love” in 2016. As for Keltz, this is his first go at a Hallmark movie, but with experience in movies and shows like “Prom” and “Reign,” he’s ready for his princely role.

“Susanna (Park) has waited years for her boyfriend to return to St. Simons Island from the Marines and now as they stroll on the beach, she’s sure he’s about to drop to one knee,” the synopsis begins. “Instead, he drops a bombshell, saying he’s not ready to marry. Devastated, she takes a drive to clear her head and suddenly, her tire blows. Convinced her day can’t get worse, she pops the trunk to find a spare but no jack! Still, it might just be her lucky day when Nate (Keltz) pulls up. He’s got a jack, a British accent, but no idea how to change a tire.”

Not to worry, Susanna knows how to change it out and the duo works together to get her car all fixed up. He tells her that he’s from Cambria and is staying with June Waller (Colleen Winton), a family friend, while he’s in town. She reveals that she’s a landscape architect and dealing with a break-up because there’s no such thing as oversharing with strangers, clearly. The two continue to get to know each other under the “Lover’s Oak,” a tree that Susanna says she always imagined she’d be proposed to under.

Photo: Crown Media / Brendan Meadows

“As it turns out, Nate, who is actually Prince Nathaniel, recently experienced one of life’s difficult turns too,” the synopsis continues. “His father died unexpectedly and he’s soon to be crowned king. He’s also expected to choose a Cambrian woman as his Queen, and while Lady Genevieve (Marlie Collins) is the obvious choice, Nate can’t deny his feelings for Susanna. Returning to Mrs. Waller’s, Nate is greeted by John (Charles Jarman), who isn’t amused when the Prince explains his two-hour absence was due to helping a ‘damsel in distress.’”

While John admires Nate’s desire to be independent, it makes it difficult for him to protect the Prince. The following day, Nate sets out to share some good news with Susanna, which is that Mrs. Waller is open to the idea of her landscaping her garden. The good news is short-lived when Susanna hears that her dad is in the hospital for stress-related symptoms. Nate begins to help out at their garden supply shop while the dad rests, causing Susanna and him to grow closer. Unfortunately, a camera catches the two sharing longing looks and the photo is shared everywhere, revealing Nate’s true identity to Susanna and revealing her as his supposed new American girlfriend to the rest of the world. This situation forces him back to Cambria to take care of his royal duties and to do some damage control.

“Back in Cambria, it’s clear Nate misses Susanna, and to make him see she won’t fit in royal life, the Queen arranges for ‘The American’ to apprentice with a landscape architect working on the Castle Gardens,” the synopsis shares. “Thinking Nate put it together, Susanna is surprised to learn she’s to be nothing but a laborer. But in truth, Nate isn’t even aware Susanna is in his kingdom until he runs into her pulling weeds. Delighted, he quickly moves Susanna from the employee dorm into the castle and invites her to his coronation.”

Trying one last time to break the two apart, the Queen tells Susanna to let Nate go if she truly loves him, which brings the American woman to duck out, right in the middle of a royal ball. “Not understanding, Nate confronts the Queen and explains his love is as great as his father’s love was for her,” according to the synopsis. Finally realizing the extent of their love, his mother gives him her blessing and Nate runs off to America to find Susanna and to perhaps give her the moments under the “Lover’s Oak” that she’s wanted her whole life.

“Once Upon a Prince” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.