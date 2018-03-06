It’s not quite spring just yet, but Hallmark Channel is already gearing up for the new season with the lineup for its Spring Fever event. Every Saturday and Sunday, beginning March 17 and going until April 8, the network will air marathons of some of fans’ favorite original movies, as well as a few new ones to add to the list.

Check out the Spring Fever 2018 schedule below, which features four all-new premieres (all times in EST).

Saturday, March 17

7 a.m. – Chance at Romance

9 a.m. – Portrait of Love

11 a.m. – A Novel Romance

1 p.m. – Love at First Glance

3 p.m. – Harvest Love

5 p.m. – Love, Once and Always

7 p.m. – The Perfect Catch

9 p.m. – The Sweetest Heart (NEW)

When Nate (Chris McNally) returns to his hometown to speak at the local hospital, he reconnects with his teenage love, Maddie (Julie Gonzalo). Though it’s been years, Maddie’s still recovering from the breakup and tries to avoid him. Eventually, her barrier starts to come down and the two form a friendship, with him even helping her find funding for her cupcake store.

Sunday, March 18

7 a.m. – Summer of Dreams

9 a.m. – Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride

11 a.m. – Love at the Shore

1 p.m. – Love, Once and Always

3 p.m. – Like Cats & Dogs

5 p.m. – Love Blossoms

7 p.m. – The Sweetest Heart

9 p.m. – When Calls the Heart

Saturday, March 24

7 a.m. – Falling for Vermont

9 a.m. –: Elevator Girl

11 a.m. – Date with Love

1 p.m. – The Wedding March

3 p.m. – Tulips in Spring

5 p.m. – Love by Chance

7 p.m. – The Sweetest Heart

9 p.m. – Royal Matchmaker (NEW)

King Edward of Voldavia is looking to find his son a wife, so he hires the “Queen of Hearts,” matchmaker Kate (Joy Lenz), to get the job done. It takes a while because Prince Sebastian (Will Kemp) keeps people at arm’s length, but Kate begins to see the softer side to him and begins to fall for him herself.

Photo: Crown Media/Gabriel Hennessey

Sunday, March 25

7 a.m. – Birthday Wish

9 a.m. – All Yours

11 a.m. – Summer Villa

1 p.m. – The Sweetest Heart

3 p.m. – A Ring By Spring

5 p.m. – Moonlight in Vermont

7 p.m. – Royal Matchmaker

9 p.m. – When Calls the Heart

Saturday, March 31

7 a.m. – Romantically Speaking

9 a.m. – For Better or For Worse

11 a.m. – Hearts of Spring

1 p.m. – Walking the Dog

3 p.m. – Love at First Bark

5 p.m. – All of My Heart

7 p.m. – Royal Matchmaker

9 p.m. – Home by Spring (NEW)

Poppy Drayton plays an ambitious event planner who goes undercover as her boss to plan a grand event in her hometown. It’s there that she runs into her old boyfriend, played by Steven R. McQueen, and they end up planning the most perfect spring retreat event together, growing closer once again.

Sunday, April 1

7 a.m. – So You Said Yes

9 a.m. – Summer in the City

11 a.m. – Love by Chance

1 p.m. – Destination Wedding

3 p.m. – Royal Matchmaker

5 p.m. – Campfire Kiss

7 p.m. –: Home by Spring

9 p.m. – When Calls the Heart

Saturday, April 7

7 a.m. – Summer Love

9 a.m. – Like Cats & Dogs

11 a.m. – The Perfect Catch

1 p.m. – Moonlight in Vermont

3 p.m. – The Sweetest Heart

5 p.m. – Royal Matchmaker

7 p.m. – Home by Spring

9 p.m. – Once Upon a Prince (NEW)

After Susanna (Megan Park) accepts help from a kind stranger, Nate (Jonathan Keltz), at her family’s Georgia garden store, sparks begin to fly. It’s only when a photo of the two of them is leaked to the press that she learns he’s actually a prince. When his mom calls him home for his coronation, the two must decide their future.

Photo: Crown Media

Sunday, April 8