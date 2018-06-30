Jen Lilley and Marcus Rosner are no strangers to the Hallmark Channel, but Saturday’s premiere of “Yes, I Do” will be the first time they’ve ever worked together. The cast of this final 2018 June Weddings movie also includes Jessica Lowndes, who starred in last year’s Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “Magical Christmas Ornaments.”

Here’s what you can expect from “Yes, I Do” on Saturday:

“Thirty-one-year-old Charlotte Bennett (Lilley) is the owner of a local chocolate factory and her unique flavors are quickly gaining a following from chocolate lovers everywhere - so much so that the owner of Chocolate Monthly Magazine, Nicole Sweeney (Jessica Lowndes), has announced that she will be including Charlotte’s new flavor in her nationwide search for the best chocolate in America,” the film’s synopsis begins. “Winning the competition has been a dream for Charlotte since she took over the factory from her eccentric old friend, 70-year-old Oscar.”

Aside from having a busy professional life, Charlotte has a very active personal one, as well. She’s engaged to James Cooper (Rosner), a helicopter mechanic, but it’s not an easy relationship. Charlotte loves James, but she has a phobia of weddings. James, having already been left at the altar twice by her, is giving her one last chance to tie finally tie the knot. But, once again, Charlotte bails. He loves her, but he can’t keep going through this and breaks up with her. Realizing she’s made a mistake by continuing to bail on him, Charlotte decides she wants to get him back.

“A wrench is thrown into the mix when Nicole Sweeney, owner of Chocolate Monthly, arrives in town to meet Charlotte and prepare for the ‘tasting’ as part of the nationwide chocolate competition,” the synopsis continues. “As it so happens, Nicole is James’ ex-girlfriend. At first, Charlotte doesn’t want Nicole to know about her relationship with James for fear that it’ll influence her decision. But when Nicole confides in Charlotte that she wants to win James back, Charlotte goes overboard trying to convince James that she’s the one, not Nicole.”

When Nicole finds out about Charlotte’s past relationship with James, it becomes an all-out war for his affections. It seems that everything Charlotte does only pushes James closer to Nicole, but will she eventually find a way to make him believe in them as a couple again?

“Eventually, Charlotte’s earnest — if not overzealous — efforts to win James back has the desired effect on him,” the synopsis reveals. “In fact, he was never really tempted by Nicole — he just wanted to see how far Charlotte would go to prove she wasn’t going to back out this time. Even Nicole can admit in the end that the two of them are the winning combination.”

Despite multiple failed attempts to complete her mission down the aisle with James, Charlotte finally says, “I do.” With the two officially wed, they “fly off in one of James’ helicopters with a sign on the back that says, ‘She did!’”

“Yes, I Do” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.