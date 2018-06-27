To hold viewers over until Hallmark’s favorite time of year, Christmas season, the company is once again celebrating Christmas in July across its networks. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is kicking off the holiday celebrations first with its Gold Crown Christmas programming event starting on Friday, June 29.

While there won’t be any new Christmas movies during this event, there will be a new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” debuting as the finale of the event. Plus, fans can expect to see a lot of their past Christmas favorites on the schedule. Here’s the full lineup (all times in EDT) for the occasion, which runs until July 15.

Friday, June 29

5 p.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow”

7 p.m.: “A Joyous Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Journey Back to Christmas”

Saturday, June 30

1 a.m.: “The Christmas Shepherd”

3 a.m.: “Finding Father Christmas”

5 a.m.: “A Town Without Christmas”

7 a.m.: “The Town Christmas Forgot”

9 a.m.: “Cancel Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Magical Christmas Ornaments”

1 p.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle”

3 p.m.: “Christmas Encore”

5 p.m.: “A Christmas to Remember”

7 p.m.: “The Christmas Secret”

9 p.m.: “A Bramble House Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Christmas With Holly”

Sunday, July 1

1 a.m.: “Christmas in the Air”

3 a.m.: “Hearts of Christmas”

5 a.m.: “A Nutcracker Christmas”

7 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle”

9 a.m.: “Lucky Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Mistletoe Over Manhattan”

1 p.m.: “Charming Christmas”

3 p.m.: “Magic Stocking”

5 p.m.: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

7 p.m.: “The Christmas Note”

9 p.m.: “The Christmas Train”

11 p.m.: “Romance at Reindeer Lodge”

Monday, July 2

1 a.m.: “A Heavenly Christmas”

3 a.m.: “Christmas Magic”

5 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas”

7 a.m.: “Christmas in the Air”

9 a.m.: “The Christmas Ornament”

11 a.m.: “Sound of Christmas”

1 p.m.: “The Christmas Heart”

3 p.m.: “Christmas in Angel Falls”

5 p.m.: “Christmas Dance”

7 p.m.: “Angels and Ornaments”

9 p.m.: “The Perfect Christmas Present”

11 p.m.: “Christmas Homecoming”

Photo: Crown Media / Katie Yu

Tuesday, July 3

1 a.m.: “Christmas Encore”

3 a.m.: “Love Always, Santa”

5 a.m.: “The Christmas Blessing”

7 a.m.: “A Song for Christmas”

9 a.m.: “Finding Father Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Engaging Father Christmas”

1 p.m.: “Magic Stocking”

3 p.m.: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

5 p.m.: “A Christmas Wish”

7 p.m.: “Angel of Christmas”

9 p.m.: “A Princess for Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Hearts of Christmas”

Wednesday, July 4

1 a.m.: “A Town Without Christmas”

3 a.m.: “Cancel Christmas”

5 a.m.: “Angels and Ornaments”

7 a.m.: “Christmas Dance”

9 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow”

11 a.m.: “Journey Back to Christmas”

1 p.m.: “A Joyous Christmas”

3 p.m.: “The Christmas Note”

5 p.m.: “Christmas Homecoming”

7 p.m.: “Operation Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Home for Christmas Day”

11 p.m.: “The Christmas Secret”

Thursday, July 5

1 a.m.: “A Bramble House Christmas”

3 a.m.: “Magical Christmas Ornaments”

5 a.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2”

7 a.m. “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle”

9 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Romance at Reindeer Lodge”

1 p.m.: “A Heavenly Christmas”

3 p.m.: “A Princess For Christmas”

5 p.m.: “The Christmas Ornament”

7 p.m.: “Magic Stocking”

9 p.m.: “A Christmas to Remember”

11 p.m.: “The Christmas Train”

Friday, July 6

1 a.m.: “Christmas in Angel Falls”

3 a.m.: “Northpole: Open for Christmas”

5 a.m.: “Charming Christmas”

7 a.m.: “The Christmas Spirit”

9 a.m.: “Our First Christmas”

11 a.m.: “The Christmas Blessing”

1 p.m.: “Christmas Encore”

3 p.m.: “The Christmas Secret”

5 p.m.: “A Bramble House Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Finding Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle”

11 p.m.: “Engaging Father Christmas”

Saturday, July 7

1 a.m.: “I'll Be Home for Christmas”

3 a.m.: “The Christmas Heart”

5 a.m.: “The Christmas Pageant”

7 a.m.: “The Christmas Note”

9 a.m.: “Sound of Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Christmas Dance”

1 p.m.: “Home for Christmas Day”

3 p.m.: “The Perfect Christmas Present “

5 p.m.: “A Joyous Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow”

9 p.m.: “Journey Back to Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

Sunday, July 8

1 a.m.: “Christmas Homecoming”

3 a.m.: “The Town Christmas Forgot”

5 a.m.: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

7 a.m.: “Angel of Christmas”

9 a.m.: “A Princess for Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Operation Christmas”

1 p.m.: “The Christmas Ornament”

3 p.m.: “Finding Father Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Engaging Father Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Magical Christmas Ornaments”

9 p.m.: “Christmas in Angel Falls”

11 p.m.: “Christmas in the Air”

Monday, July 9

1 a.m.: “A Song for Christmas”

3 a.m.: “The Christmas Blessing”

5 a.m.: “Lucky Christmas”

7 a.m.: “The Christmas Shepherd”

9 a.m.: “Farewell Mr. Kringle”

11 a.m.: “The Christmas Spirit”

1 p.m. “The Christmas Secret”

3 p.m.: “A Heavenly Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Christmas Magic”

7 p.m.: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

9 p.m.: “A Song for Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie's Christmas Miracle”

Tuesday, July 10

1 a.m.: “Romance at Reindeer Lodge”

3 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle”

5 a.m.: “Home for Christmas Day”

7 a.m.: “A Nutcracker Christmas”

9 a.m.: “The Perfect Christmas Present”

11 a.m.: “Northpole: Open for Christmas”

1 p.m.: “Christmas with Holly”

3 p.m.: “The Christmas Train”

5 p.m.: “The Christmas Pageant”

7 p.m.: “The Christmas Note”

9 p.m.: “Christmas Encore”

11 p.m.: “A Christmas to Remember”

Wednesday, July 11

1 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow”

3 a.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2”

5 a.m.: “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle”

7 a.m.: “Sound of Christmas”

9 a.m.: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Christmas in the Air”

1 p.m.: “A Princess for Christmas”

3 p.m. “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie's Christmas Miracle”

5/ p.m.: “Christmas in Angel Falls”

7 p.m.: “Hearts of Christmas”

9 p.m.: “A Joyous Christmas”

11 p.m.: “A Christmas Wish”

Thursday, July 12

1 a.m.: “Charming Christmas”

3 a.m.: “Lucky Christmas”

5 a.m.: “Farewell Mr. Kringle”

7 a.m.: “Christmas Magic”

9 a.m.: “The Christmas Secret”

11 a.m.: “The Christmas Train”

1 p.m.: “A Song for Christmas”

3 p.m.: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Northpole: Open for Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Journey Back to Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Romance at Reindeer Lodge”

11 p.m.: “Finding Christmas”

Friday, July 13

1 a.m.: “A Heavenly Christmas”

3 a.m.: “The Christmas Shepherd”

5 a.m.: “The Perfect Christmas Present”

7 a.m.: “The Christmas Pageant”

9 a.m.: “A Joyous Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Christmas Encore”

1 p.m.: “A Bramble House Christmas”

3 p.m.: “A Christmas to Remember”

5 p.m.: “Sound of Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Finding Father Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Engaging Father Christmas”

11 p.m.: Christmas in Angel Falls”

Saturday, July 14

1 a.m.: “The Christmas Note”

3 a.m.: “The Christmas Spirit”

5 a.m.: “A Christmas Wish”

7 a.m.: “Our First Christmas”

9 a.m.: “Christmas in the Air”

11 a.m.: “Angel of Christmas”

1 p.m.: “Mistletoe Over Manhattan”

3 p.m.: “Finding Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Love Always, Santa”

7 p.m.: “A Princess For Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Magical Christmas Ornaments”

11 p.m.: “The Christmas Train”

Sunday, July 15

1 a.m.: “Angels and Ornaments”

3 a.m.: “The Christmas Ornament”

5 a.m.: “A Christmas to Remember”

7 a.m.: “Christmas with Holly”

9 a.m.: “A Heavenly Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Magic Stocking”

1 p.m.: “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle”

3 p.m.: “Christmas Homecoming”

5 p.m.: “The Christmas Secret”

7 p.m.: “A Bramble House Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar” (Premiere)

When the new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” airs, fans will finally get to see all of Rita (Crystal Lowe) and Norman’s (Geoff Gustafson) wedding festivities. The two might face some challenges on the way to the altar, but they’ll figure out any issues together.

Photo: Crown Media / Sergei Bachlakov

Meanwhile, over on HMM’s sister network, Hallmark Channel, a whole other collection of Christmas movies will be airing in July. The network’s Christmas Keepsake Holiday Preview begins July 13 and wraps up on July 22. Many of last year’s holiday flicks, like “Marry Me at Christmas” and “Switched for Christmas,” will be airing, but so will some older favorites, like 2013’s “Snow Bride” and 2014’s “A Royal Christmas.”

Here’s the full schedule (all times in EDT) for Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Keepsake Week.

Friday, July 13

12 p.m.: “Miss Christmas”

2 p.m.: “Sharing Christmas”

4 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas”

6 p.m.: “The Christmas Cottage”

8 p.m.: “Finding Santa”

Saturday, July 14

7 a.m.: “Let It Snow”

9 a.m.: “My Christmas Dream”

11 a.m.: “A Wish for Christmas”

1 p.m.: “A December Bride”

3 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

5 p.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

7 p.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

Sunday, July 15

7 a.m.: “A Dream of Christmas”

9 a.m.: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

11 a.m.: “A Royal Christmas”

1 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

3 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Miss Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

9 p.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

Photo: Crown Media / Jeremy Lee

Monday, July 16

12 p.m.: “A December Bride”

2 p.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Christmas Connection”

6 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

8 p.m.: “Christmas Connection”

Tuesday, July 17

12 p.m.: “The Mistletoe Promise”

2 p.m.: “The Christmas Cottage”

4 p.m.: “Enchanted Christmas”

6 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

8 p.m.: “The Mistletoe Inn”

Wednesday, July 18

12 p.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

4 p.m.: “12 Gifts of Christmas”

6 p.m.: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

8 p.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

Thursday, July 19

12 p.m.: “Snow Bride”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Incorporated”

4 p.m.: “Royal New Year’s Eve”

6 p.m.: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”

8 p.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

Friday, July 20

12 p.m.: “Christmas List”

2 p.m.: “My Christmas Dream”

4 p.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

6 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

8 p.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

Saturday, July 21

7 a.m.: “Royal New Year’s Eve”

9 a.m.: “Sharing Christmas”

11 a.m.: “Christmas Connection”

1 p.m.: “Miss Christmas”

3 p.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

5 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

7 p.m.: “Finding Santa”

9 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

11 p.m.: “Christmas: A First Look Preview Special” (Premiere)

Sunday, July 22

7 a.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

9 a.m.: “Mistletoe Inn”

11 a.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

1 p.m.: “Enchanted Christmas”

3 p.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

5 p.m.: “The Christmas Cottage”

7 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen”

9 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

Monday, July 23

12 p.m.: “My Christmas Love”

2 p.m.: “A Bride for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Let It Snow”

6 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

8 p.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

Tuesday, July 24

12 p.m.: “Christmas Land”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Cookies”

4 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

6 p.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

8 p.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

Wednesday, July 25

12 p.m.: “A Wish for Christmas”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

4 p.m.: “Finding Santa”

6 p.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

8 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

Thursday, July 26

12 p.m.: “Christmas in Homestead”

2 p.m.: “A Cookie Cutter Christmas”

4 p.m.: “A December Bride”

6 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen”

8 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

Be sure to bookmark this page to always know when your favorite Christmas movies will be airing on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in July.