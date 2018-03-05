With the “When Calls the Heart” wedding fans have been waiting for now less than two weeks away, Hallmark Channel wants to know how the show’s viewers would plan Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) big day if they had the chance.

Some questions the network wants fans to answer: “How would you decorate the church? Would it be a daytime or evening wedding? Which flowers should Elizabeth pick for her bouquet? What’s your recommendation for wedding colors? What will their wedding rings look like? Who would be Jack’s best man and Elizabeth’s maid of honor?”

For those who have answers to those tough questions, there might be a $500 Visa gift card in it for you if you help Hallmark out. Simply follow Hallmark Channel on Pinterest and then create your own Jack and Elizabeth wedding board on the social platform, pinning photos that reflect the wedding style you’d choose for their nuptials. Be sure to include “#Hearties” and “#HallmarkChannel” in each pin in order for them to be counted.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

When your board is all set up, head over to the official contest page to submit your name, email address and Pinterest link by March 19 to put yourself in the running.

That’s not all. Not only are fans being asked to help plan the wedding, but they’ve also been officially invited to the wedding as well. Hallmark released an invitation to the “When Calls the Heart” ceremony on its website, complete with event details and an RSVP forum.

“In a small town nestled in the lush frontier, two souls found in each other a love so strong that it touched the hearts of all who knew them,” the invite began. “Now, in the presence of their loved ones, Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thornton begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife. Please join with us on Sunday, March 18th and witness the joyous union of Hope Valley’s finest.”

Go ahead and make sure you get your contest entry all settled, and then get ready to see how Elizabeth and Jack decide to plan their wedding when the milestone episode airs on March 18. Don’t worry, though, there will also be another new episode of “When Calls the Heart” this Sunday on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EST to hold you over until the marriage ceremony.