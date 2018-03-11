Jewel and Colin Ferguson are back on Sunday to solve another case in the latest installment of their Hallmark Movies and Mysteries franchise, “Fixer Upper Mystery.”

In the new movie, titled “Deadly Deed,” renovation and restoration expert Shannon Hughes (Jewel) agrees to work for free on a long-abandoned property that’s been donated by the bank to a non-profit organization. When she and her mystery writer tenant, Mac Sullivan (Ferguson), arrive at the place, they find the body of Charles Potter, the bank’s president. It turns out, he was opposed to the bank donating the property, but was outvoted by the board of directors.

“Throughout Lighthouse Cove, it seems a lot of people are not unhappy about Potter’s death; as president of the bank that held many mortgages, including the one on Whitney Sloane’s bookstore, he was an unforgiving creditor,” the synopsis reveals. “When it is discovered that Jim Hopkins (John Cassini), a man who along with his teenaged son, will be occupying one of the newly renovated apartments, was spotted leaving the scene of the homicide and had argued with Potter earlier in the day, he becomes the prime suspect.”

Photo: Crown Media / Kailey Schwerman

While the police conduct their investigation, Shannon and Mac begin looking into the case on their own. As the two sleuth around, they learn that there are many people in town who wanted Potter dead and are happy to hear that he actually is now.

“Shady dealings, an altered appraisal, illegal kickbacks, a secret safety deposit box and some home repossessions lead Mac and Shannon through a circuitous labyrinth of discovery, not only about the murderer, but also about the feelings they might have for each other,” the synopsis shares.

After a few visits to Potter’s office, Shannon finds what she believes to be the final clue to finding the murderer. So close to closing the case, Mac and Shannon must catch the killer before they or someone else gets hurt as the suspect could be just desperate enough to kill again.

Catch “Deadly Deed: A Fixer Upper Mystery,” the latest in the series, on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.