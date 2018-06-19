“The Handmaid’s Tale” lightened up just the slightest bit last week. Offred learned that Moira survived and is with Luke in Canada. It was enough to give her the strength to keep going and fight for her baby to have a better life. Fans should prepare for her new attitude to get her in trouble quickly in Season 2, episode 10.

“A frustrated Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) becomes desperate,” the synopsis reads. She wants Offred (Elisabeth Moss) out of the house as soon as the baby is born, and she is ready for the baby to finally come out. She’ll want Offred to do everything possible to go into labor. Photos show Offred preparing for a birthing ceremony.

Offred will use her pregnancy to her advantage, and she’ll ask a favor of the Commander (Joseph Fiennes). The episode 10 promo video reveals that he won’t react well. He claims he has “spoiled” her and has even been too easy on the handmaid.

Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk

Commander Waterford will feel particularly generous later, however. “The Commander tries to make amends with Offred,” the logline hints. The trailer shows him telling Offred that she “deserves” something before kissing her forehead.

As things get more difficult for Offred, Nick (Max Minghella) gets more concerned. His teen bride will notice the problem. “Nick pushes Eden (Sydney Sweeney) farther away,” the logline reveals. The promo video shows that Eden will finally confront her husband.

The synopsis ends with this tidbit: “Offred is faced with an unexpected reunion.” It’s someone from her past, and Offred will be shocked to see the familiar face. Don’t expect the visit to cheer her up. Director Jeremy Podeswa previously warned that Offred will really be knocked down in episode 10.

“What ends up happening with her through the course of the episode is that she realizes that this was a completely false illusion that she was living under, and that in the end, things are even much, much worse than she ever thought they were,” the director told the Hollywood Reporter. “In her lowest moments, she never thought it could get this bad, but it gets that bad, and without giving it entirely away, it’s a kind of devastating two punches in the gut type of episode for her.”

When the episode was sent to the press, it contained a warning that some scenes could be “extra sensitive” for some viewers.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2, episode 10, titled “The Last Ceremony,” will premiere on Wednesday at 12 a.m. EDT on Hulu.

Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk