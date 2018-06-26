Offred is officially on her own. In last week’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a secret visit with her daughter ended with the Guardians taking Nick while Offred hid inside the house. The handmaid is all alone in the middle of the snowy forest when Season 2, episode 11 kicks off.

Alone is the keyword here. Offred (Elisabeth Moss) doesn’t have anyone she can rely on, and she’s in a house with no electricity. Plus, she’s pregnant and very close to her due date. She knows that she can’t stay in the empty mansion for long on the Hulu drama.

“Offred faces a grueling challenge alone as she recalls her life as a mother,” the episode 11 synopsis teases.

That challenge includes the wilderness. The promo video shows Offred in front of the mansion and getting up off the snow covered ground to find a wolf staring at her — as if the human predators weren’t enough worrisome.

Offred will be doing everything she can to protect her baby, and that means getting out of dodge. The promo video also shows her rummaging through the house and packing up essentials as well as trying to drive a car through a garage door.

Photos reveal flashbacks will look at happier times. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) is shown coaching June through her first labor with Hannah several years ago.

Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk

Back in the present, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) are desperately searching for their pregnant handmaid. “Serena Joy and the Commander deal with the fallout of their actions towards Offred,” the logline teases.

Let’s not forget that the Commander’s decision to set up the secret visit with Offred and her daughter was because he felt bad about raping her. Though Offred has been raped many times without remorse from the couple, even the Gilead purists know that they crossed a line. The Commander and Serena ignored her cries for them to stop. That attack will be on their minds as they realize that Offred and Nick (Max Minghella) have disappeared.

The trailer above shows that the Waterfords will have a blowout fight. Serena is distraught and blames him for this mess. The Commander shoves his wife against a wall.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2, episode 11, titled “Holly,” will be released Wednesday at 12 a.m. EDT.

Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk Photo: Hulu/George Kraychyk