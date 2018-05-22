“The Handmaid’s Tale” revealed that much like Offred, the fetus is stronger than expected. Offred and her unborn baby were both fine, despite June’s jump from the window. She’ll have to return to the Waterford house in Season 2, episode 6.

The Hulu drama will focus on Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) return in Wednesday’s episode, titled “First Blood.” She finds that everyone is trying to make her life as comfortable as possible to avoid another incident. Of course, Offred can’t forget about her first baby, Hannah. Her homecoming will result in some new helpers.

“Offred finds unexpected allies and obstacles in her search for a way to protect Hannah,” the episode 6 synopsis reveals. Let’s hope the allies can help her with those new challenges.

Photo: Hulu

Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) will be doing everything she can to be nice to Offred. The lady of the house is genuinely trying to make sure the baby is O.K., and she’ll try to warm up to her handmaid — but there’s only so far she’ll go.

While Offred sees the kinder side of Serena, audiences will get a chance to see her past. Photos reveal Serena and Fred at a rally of some sort. She is surrounded by liberal signs — “resist,” “stop Nazi hate” — but she wants to say her spiel despite the angry protesters. Will she convince them to see it from her point of view?

Photo: Hulu Photo: Hulu

Meanwhile, Offred will also have to deal with Eden (Sydney Sweeney), Nick’s (Max Minghella) new child bride. “Nick struggles with his new assignment,” the synopsis teases. It’s safe to say that Nick isn’t exactly anxious to get to know his young wife, but there are things he is expected to do. His new spouse might cause trouble if he tries to break the rules. The trailer shows them consummating their marriage.

Fred’s (Joseph Fiennes) assignment is much bigger. He will be preparing for more handmaids in Boston. “The Commander prepares for the dedication of a new Red Center,” the synopsis reveals. Plenty of Gilead bigwigs will gather to celebrate, but not everyone will be happy about the new center.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2, episode 6 premieres Wednesday on Hulu.

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu